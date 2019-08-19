Elton John Blasts Criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as He Reveals He Paid for Private Jet

Elton John is raising his voice in support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

After news of the royal couple’s vacation to Nice in the south of France with their 3-month-old son Archie broke, headlines focused on their use of a private jet to make the journey — a seeming contradiction to their stance on protecting the environment.

The famed musician, who performed at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding reception in May 2018, responded to the criticism on Twitter on Monday, revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at his home in Nice and that he provided the plane — which was made carbon neutral. (This typically involves calculating how much your flight generates in greenhouse gas emissions and financially contributing to a project that aims to reduce emissions by that same amount.)

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

Image zoom DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty; Inset: Mike Marsland/WireImage

I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. pic.twitter.com/WjVRDSMX0z — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis. Elton — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

John continued, “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

“To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™,” he said. “I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

The string of five tweets was signed, “Elton.”

Image zoom Elton John with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Last month, Harry, 34, said that the couple would likely limit themselves to two children and shared in an Instagram post on June 30 that “every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Their trip to the French Riviera came just two days after they arrived back from Ibiza, where they took a break around August 4, when Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday. The couple’s office declined to comment on either trip.

This isn’t the only travel on the Sussexes’ calendar. They are also expected to use part of their summer holiday to head to Balmoral Castle to spend time with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family. Next month, they will embark on a long-haul flight to Africa for Archie’s first official overseas visit.