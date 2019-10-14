Elton John Tells Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Bravo' for Their Fight Against Tabloid Press

Elton John is applauding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for taking a stand.

The music icon, who performed at the royal couple’s May 2018 wedding reception, addressed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to take legal action against the British tabloid media.

“They were very upset that their phones had been hacked,” John, 72, told NPR. “I said, ‘Listen, you take the appropriate action you want to take. You have to know that when you take appropriate action like this, there are going to be consequences and people are not going to like it. But if you feel like you have an injustice…’ “

“I’ve always lived my life fighting injustice with the press,” he continued. “I like the press, there’s a need for the press, but sometimes they step out of their bounds. And hacking phones is not acceptable. If you phone is hacked, you’ve got to take action because the press cannot do that. So I have to say, ‘Bravo.’ “

John isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken out in support of Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, after they announced they were launching legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter than Meghan sent to her father as well as News UK (owner of The Sun) and MGN (former owner of The Mirror) regarding alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

Ellen DeGeneres chatted with Harry‘s polo pal Nacho Figueras on her talk show, saying: “You and I feel very strongly in support of what’s happening right now to protect themselves, because I met them through you, like I said, and I learned just how much scrutiny that they’re under all the time.”

Figueras defended Harry as a “wonderful man”: “He cares about making the world a better place.”

“To me, the most surprising thing is that media and even some people are not seeing that these are heroes,” the Argentine athlete said. “We should be treating them as heroes. These guys are taking their time to make the world a better place, and they’re all fighting for us. Instead of us praising them, and loving them, and cheering them up, we are attacking them. So, it’s a shame.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

In addition to the law suits, Prince Harry lashed out against the British tabloid press for the “ruthless” treatment his wife has received “over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son” in a rare statement.

The prince went on to say that he and Meghan have “continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”