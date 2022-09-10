Elton John Honors Queen Elizabeth at Toronto Concert: 'I'm Glad She's at Peace'

"She led through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine care and warmth," the "Rocket Man" singer said of the late Monarch

By
Published on September 10, 2022 12:27 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Robert Gillies/AP/Shutterstock (13376366a) Elton John performs in Toronto. Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto, on Thursday night saying she inspired him and is sad she is gone. "She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring," John said Queen Elizabeth II Elton John, Toronto, Canada - 08 Sep 2022
Photo: Robert Gillies/AP/Shutterstock

Elton John is remembering Queen Elizabeth following her death.

After the news broke about the Queen's death on Thursday, the "Rocket Man" singer paid a tribute to the late Monarch while taking the stage at his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Toronto, Canada.

Taking a moment to address the news to his audience, John, 75, said via a YouTube video uploaded by ABC News, "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."

Bespectacled pop star Elton John and television personality David Frost being presented to the Queen at Windsor when they were among a host of stars appearing in a gala variety performance in the Big Top at Home Park in aid of the Queen's Silver Jubilee Appeal. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
PA Images via Getty

"She was an inspiring presence to be around, and I've been around her and she was fantastic," he continued. "She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth."

Reflecting on his relationship with the Queen, John shared, "I'm 75 — she's been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore."

"I'm glad she's at peace, and I'm glad she's at rest, and she deserves it because she's worked bloody hard," he concluded. "I send my love to her family and her loved ones. And she will be missed, but her spirit lives on, and we celebrate her life tonight with music, okay."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is introduced to Sir Elton John (L) backstage by Gary Barlow (R) after the Diamond Jubilee, Buckingham Palace Concert June 04, 2012 in London, England. For only the second time in its history the UK celebrates the Diamond Jubilee of a monarch. Her Majesty <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II celebrates the 60th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have flocked to London to witness the spectacle of the weekend's celebrations. (Photo by Dave Thompson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Dave Thompson - WPA Pool/Getty

John continued to pay his respect to the Queen by performing his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" following the touching tribute.

The piano man's relationship with the Queen goes back decades. In 1998, she knighted him for his work in music and philanthropy, according to the Associated Press.

"Her Majesty said she hoped being here today didn't interfere too much with my arrangements," John told the AP at the time. "She said I must be terribly busy, but this is not the sort of thing you put off."

His knighthood came just months after the death of Lady Diana Spencer, a close friend of John's and the Queen's former daughter-in-law. John famously performed a tribute to her, "Candle in the Wind 1997," at her funeral.

Elizabeth, who was 96 and the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died "peacefully" Thursday at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace said in an official statement.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement read.

Shortly after learning about the historical moment, John released a poignant statement via Instagram to express his sorrow.

"Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing," John wrote. "She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth."

"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly," he added.

