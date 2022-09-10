Elton John Honors Queen Elizabeth at Toronto Concert: 'I'm Glad She's at Peace'

Elton John is remembering Queen Elizabeth following her death.

After the news broke about the Queen's death on Thursday, the "Rocket Man" singer paid a tribute to the late Monarch while taking the stage at his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Toronto, Canada.

Taking a moment to address the news to his audience, John, 75, said via a YouTube video uploaded by ABC News, "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."

PA Images via Getty

"She was an inspiring presence to be around, and I've been around her and she was fantastic," he continued. "She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth."

Reflecting on his relationship with the Queen, John shared, "I'm 75 — she's been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore."

"I'm glad she's at peace, and I'm glad she's at rest, and she deserves it because she's worked bloody hard," he concluded. "I send my love to her family and her loved ones. And she will be missed, but her spirit lives on, and we celebrate her life tonight with music, okay."

Dave Thompson - WPA Pool/Getty

John continued to pay his respect to the Queen by performing his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" following the touching tribute.

The piano man's relationship with the Queen goes back decades. In 1998, she knighted him for his work in music and philanthropy, according to the Associated Press.

"Her Majesty said she hoped being here today didn't interfere too much with my arrangements," John told the AP at the time. "She said I must be terribly busy, but this is not the sort of thing you put off."

His knighthood came just months after the death of Lady Diana Spencer, a close friend of John's and the Queen's former daughter-in-law. John famously performed a tribute to her, "Candle in the Wind 1997," at her funeral.

Elizabeth, who was 96 and the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died "peacefully" Thursday at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace said in an official statement.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement read.

Shortly after learning about the historical moment, John released a poignant statement via Instagram to express his sorrow.

"Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing," John wrote. "She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth."

"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly," he added.