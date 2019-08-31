Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Arrive at Ellie Goulding's Wedding to Caspar Jopling

Image zoom (L-R) Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wouldn’t miss close friend Ellie Goulding‘s wedding for anything!

After the singer was a guest at Princess Eugenie‘s nuptials to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October — and then performed at a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls to continue the celebration following day — Eugenie and her big sister returned the love by being close by when Goulding tied the knot with Caspar Jopling.

In a unique coincidence, the wedding reception took place at Castle Howard near York — and Beatrice and Eugenie are known as Princess of York given that their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are the Duke and Duchess of York.

Eugenie wore an elegant floral-print dress to the ceremony, which she paired with heels and a dark blue hat. The royal was seen arriving alongside her mother as well as Beatrice, who wore a statement-making green dress.

Eugenie’s husband, who is serving as one of Jopling’s groomsmen, was also on hand, as was Beatrice’s boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

For Eugenie’s wedding, Goulding chose a light blue dress with matching fascinator and belt cinched around her waist.

Goulding, 32, has been close with the royal sisters for years. She has been spotted on vacation with both siblings, notably heading to the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan with Princess Beatrice in 2018. (Also on the star-studded getaway were Karlie Kloss, her now-husband Joshua Kushner, and Meghan Markle‘s fashion designer friend Misha Nonoo.)

Goulding and Eugenie teamed up for a double date in New York City in 2017, sitting courtside as the Brooklyn Nets took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.