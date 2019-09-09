Ellen DeGeneres Met Baby Archie During Visit with Meghan Markle and Reveals 'He Looks Like Harry!'

Image zoom

Baby Archie is already making some celebrity pals!

Ellen DeGeneres had a surprise visit with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her summer trip to the U.K., she reveals on an upcoming episode of her talk show.

The 61-year-old says she got to cradle baby Archie, telling her audience, “I fed Archie, I held Archie,” in a promo for her new season.

Jokes DeGeneres of the four-month-old, “He weighs 15 lbs., which is, the exchange rate, is 17 dollars here!”

DeGeneres also shared of Archie, “He looks like Harry — and he had more hair than I did at the time.”

Also during the preview, the talk show host reveals that she and her wife Portia de Rossi hope to partner with the royal couple on some conservation work.

“Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation they are doing for wildlife. They are doing all this work in Botswana for elephants and I love that, and they like what I’m doing for the gorillas in Rwanda so we’re gonna all do something together,” explains the star.

Image zoom CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

DeGeneres also doubled down on her defense of the couple after they were criticized for taking private jets for their vacations around Europe.

Back on August 20, Degeneres tweeted, “Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

In the new clip, DeGeneres says of Meghan, 38, and Harry, 34, “They are amazing. They are the cutest couple and so down-to-earth.”

“I see them get attacked and it’s not fair,” she continues. “They are just two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they’re doing so much good for the world.”