Ellen DeGeneres Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Private Jet Criticism

Ellen DeGeneres is coming to the defense of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The talk show host, 61, is the latest star to show her support for the royal couple, who have been under fire recently for their decision to use a private jet to get to their vacation destination.

After news of their getaway to Nice, France with their son Archie broke, headlines focused on their use of the private aircraft, as some claimed it seemed to contradict their stance on protecting the environment.

On Monday, however, DeGeneres weighed in on the issue and argued in a message on Twitter that Meghan, 38, and Harry, 34, were undeserving of the criticism.

The comedian also noted how after meeting the couple in England with her wife Portia de Rossi, she was impressed by how “down-to-earth and compassionate” they were.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” DeGeneres tweeted. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people.”

“Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better,” she added, alongside a photo of the smiling couple.

Besides DeGeneres, Elton John also raised his voice in support for Meghan and Harry.

Earlier on Monday, the famed musician, who performed at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding reception in May 2018, responded to the criticism on Twitter, revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at his home in Nice and that he provided the plane — which was made carbon neutral. (This typically involves calculating how much your flight generates in greenhouse gas emissions and financially contributing to a project that aims to reduce emissions by that same amount.)

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

John, 72, continued, “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

“To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™,” he said. “I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

The string of five tweets was signed, “Elton.”

Last month, Harry said that the couple would likely limit themselves to two children and shared in an Instagram post on June 30 that “every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.”

Their trip to the French Riviera came just two days after they arrived back from Ibiza, where they took a break around August 4, when Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday. The couple’s office declined to comment on either trip.

This isn’t the only travel on the Sussexes’ calendar. They are also expected to use part of their summer holiday to head to Balmoral Castle to spend time with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family.

Next month, they will embark on a long-haul flight to Africa for Archie’s first official overseas visit.