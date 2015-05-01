The British star of The Royals admits she really wants Kate to have a girl

She may play Queen Helena in the fictional world of The Royals. But in real life, British actress Elizabeth Hurley, like everyone else, is eagerly awaiting her monarchy’s new arrival.

Asked about the #GreatKateWait, Hurley, 49, admitted to PEOPLE that she has a serious case of royal baby fever.

“Of course, who doesn’t! Aren’t we all hoping it’s a little princess? We’ll have to see,” Hurley said at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation‘s annual Hot Pink Party in New York City on Thursday night.

While she has yet to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Hurley said she’s “a big fan” of the couple and think they’re “fabulous.”

As for The Royals, the actress is confident that William and Kate would appreciate the scandalous E! show’s fictitious drama.

“I think they’re going to love the show, I hope they’re watching it!” she said. “I think they’ll know it has nothing to do with the real royal family, and I hope they find it fun.”

The show’s first season wraps up on Sunday, and Hurley promises a dramatic finale that fans won’t see coming.

“[It’s] is going to be quite something,” she said. “There is an awful lot of intrigue, plotting and suspense to come up. There is quite a lot of fun, too, and quite a lot of drama. I think people are going to be surprised.”