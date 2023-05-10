Elizabeth Hurley Shares Why She 'Felt a Bit Left Out' of King Charles' Coronation Celebrations (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Hurley may have had a little FOMO about not being in England for King Charles' coronation, but she was too busy raising a record $10.3 million for breast cancer!

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively while hosting the BCRF Hot Pink Party in New York City on Wednesday, the English health activist marveled over the magnitude of having to plan such a "majestic" affair.

"I was in America, so I didn't watch it live," Hurley, 57, tells PEOPLE of Saturday's crowning ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey. "I had to watch it delayed and the bits I watched were absolutely gorgeous, just elegant, beautiful and majestic — and I'm so glad I wasn't in charge, can you imagine? Can you imagine how to organize that?"

Although King Charles, 74, became the U.K.'s new monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Sept. 8, 2022, he was officially crowned in a ceremony steeped in tradition. The coronation took place on May 6 at 11 a.m. U.K. time (6 a.m. ET). His wife, Queen Camilla, 75, was crowned Queen Consort during the ceremony.

King Charles. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Despite being away from her native country during the historical event, Hurley said she could feel the energy from overseas, but did feel a little left out from all the activities going on in England. "My friends had their own tea parties and their own watching parties and of course, I felt a bit left out, opposed to watching it later on YouTube! But it looked magnificent."

The bikini designer, who works as a Global Ambassador of the Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign, is doing pretty well at hosting her own galas, however, and helped bring some major star power to support the cause.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Global artist Diana Ross, 79, performed her top hits "I'm Coming Out," "Stop (In the Name of Love)" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." Hurley also had the help of fellow Brit and BCRF Co-chair Sir Elton John, who surprised guests with a video message about the extraordinary work the Breast Cancer Research Foundation accomplishes. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world.

"We concentrate so much — and quite rightly — on the women that have been diagnosed and the women that go through treatment, as we should," Hurley tells PEOPLE, "but sometimes, what's always been quite an important part of our program too is being aware of the people around them who are supporting them. The unsung heroes, we call them the unsung heroes."

As for a couple of the organization's own heroes honored during the fundraising gala, the BCRF Board of Directors and Co-chair Kinga Lampart was honored with the inaugural Evelyn H. Lauder Spirit of Philanthropy Award, while Margaret Flinter was presented with The Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein Unhung Hero Award, presented by Nicole Seagriff.

Other notable guests in attendance on Tuesday included Candace Bushnell, Monique Lhuillier and Vera Wang at The Glass House in NYC.