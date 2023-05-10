Elizabeth Hurley Shares Why She 'Felt a Bit Left Out' of King Charles' Coronation Celebrations (Exclusive)

Speaking to PEOPLE while hosting the BCRF Hot Pink Party in New York City on Wednesday, the women's health activist marveled over the magnitude of having to plan such a "majestic" affair

By
Published on May 10, 2023 02:30 PM
Elizabeth Hurley
Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Elizabeth Hurley may have had a little FOMO about not being in England for King Charles' coronation, but she was too busy raising a record $10.3 million for breast cancer!

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively while hosting the BCRF Hot Pink Party in New York City on Wednesday, the English health activist marveled over the magnitude of having to plan such a "majestic" affair.

"I was in America, so I didn't watch it live," Hurley, 57, tells PEOPLE of Saturday's crowning ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey. "I had to watch it delayed and the bits I watched were absolutely gorgeous, just elegant, beautiful and majestic — and I'm so glad I wasn't in charge, can you imagine? Can you imagine how to organize that?"

Although King Charles, 74, became the U.K.'s new monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Sept. 8, 2022, he was officially crowned in a ceremony steeped in tradition. The coronation took place on May 6 at 11 a.m. U.K. time (6 a.m. ET). His wife, Queen Camilla, 75, was crowned Queen Consort during the ceremony.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
King Charles. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Despite being away from her native country during the historical event, Hurley said she could feel the energy from overseas, but did feel a little left out from all the activities going on in England. "My friends had their own tea parties and their own watching parties and of course, I felt a bit left out, opposed to watching it later on YouTube! But it looked magnificent."

The bikini designer, who works as a Global Ambassador of the Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign, is doing pretty well at hosting her own galas, however, and helped bring some major star power to support the cause.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Elizabeth Hurley
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Global artist Diana Ross, 79, performed her top hits "I'm Coming Out," "Stop (In the Name of Love)" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." Hurley also had the help of fellow Brit and BCRF Co-chair Sir Elton John, who surprised guests with a video message about the extraordinary work the Breast Cancer Research Foundation accomplishes. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world.

"We concentrate so much — and quite rightly — on the women that have been diagnosed and the women that go through treatment, as we should," Hurley tells PEOPLE, "but sometimes, what's always been quite an important part of our program too is being aware of the people around them who are supporting them. The unsung heroes, we call them the unsung heroes."

As for a couple of the organization's own heroes honored during the fundraising gala, the BCRF Board of Directors and Co-chair Kinga Lampart was honored with the inaugural Evelyn H. Lauder Spirit of Philanthropy Award, while Margaret Flinter was presented with The Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein Unhung Hero Award, presented by Nicole Seagriff.

Other notable guests in attendance on Tuesday included Candace Bushnell, Monique Lhuillier and Vera Wang at The Glass House in NYC.

Related Articles
Karl Jenkins, Meghan Markle
Sir Karl Jenkins Clarifies Coronation Conspiracy: He Is Not Meghan Markle in Disguise
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry Bows to His Father King Charles at the Coronation: Watch the Video
Princess Anne, King Charles
Princess Anne's Coronation Role Honors 'Close' Bond with King Charles, Zara Tindall Says (Exclusive)
Queen Rania, King Charles
Queen Rania of Jordan Reflects on Coronation: 'King Charles Put His Own Stamp on Events' (Exclusive)
King Charles III waves from The Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III
Coronation March Composer Says King Charles' Crowning Ceremony Was 'Like a Movie' (Exclusive)
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Host Buckingham Palace Garden Party Days After King Charles' Coronation
Britain's King Charles III makes a speech during a visit to Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge, eastern England on May 9, 2023, where he met with academics, aviation leaders and toured the facility.
King Charles Steps Out for First Royal Engagement Following Coronation Celebrations — at His Alma Mater!
King charles coronation cover
How King Charles' 70-Year Wait Prepared Him for the Throne 'Better Than Any Previous Monarch'
King Charles, Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Visits Windsor Castle for King Charles' Coronation – Watch!
king charles, queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Coronation Group Portrait
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre at a pop-up Coronation Cafe
Prince Edward and Sophie Join a Puppy Class for Guide Dogs for Coronation Volunteering Day
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles' Coronation: Meet the 3 Women Who Made History at Westminster Abbey (Exclusive)
The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Official Coronation Portraits Revealed! See All 4 Regal Photos
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out
Princess Charlotte Adorably Kept Prince Louis in Line at The Big Help Out, Volunteer Says
Friends reunited: Meghan Markle seen for the first time since the coronation
Meghan Markle Goes for a Hike with Friends in California After Prince Harry Attended Coronation Solo
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for an official portrait; Katy Perry and Lionel Richie
King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Appearance on 'American Idol' with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry