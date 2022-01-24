Elizabeth Debicki Looks Identical to Princess Diana While Filming The Crown: See Photos
The Australian-born star is the latest actress to take on the role of Princess Diana in The Crown.
Elizabeth Debicki perfectly channels the late royal in an elegant white gown while filming a scene for the upcoming 5th season of The Crown.
The look is almost identical to an outfit Diana wore to a fundraising concert for Bosnian children in Italy in September 1995.
While filming the Netflix drama in Croydon, England, the actress was a complete lookalike for Diana in sunglasses, an oversized blazer and striped trousers. Debicki was spotted filming a scene that saw her surrounded by paparazzi.
The next season, scheduled to premiere in the fall, will delve into the last years of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, as well as the final days of Diana's life before she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris at the age of 36.
"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," the actress, whose credits include roles in The Great Gatsby, The Night Manager and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, said in a statement.
Dominic West will star alongside Debicki as Prince Charles in the new season.
In new photos, the actors appear to be recreating the royal couple's 1991 trip to Italy, which was said to be a breaking point in the later years of the royal couple's turbulent marriage. Joining for filming were actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley, who will play Prince William and Prince Harry.
Debicki took over the role from Emma Corrin (the series changes out their cast members as the characters age through the decades).
The cast was spotted on the grounds of Ardverikie Estate in Scotland, which stands in for the Queen's residence of Balmoral during filming.
Season 5 is set to premiere this fall.