Elizabeth Debicki Perfectly Channels Princess Diana in Tense Scene from The Crown Set
The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki requires a double take in her latest scenes portraying Princess Diana.
While filming the Netflix drama in Croydon, England, last week, the actress was a complete look-alike for the late royal in sunglasses, an oversized blazer and striped trousers. Debicki was spotted filming a scene that saw her surrounded by paparazzi.
The next season, scheduled to premiere in the fall, will delve into the last years of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, as well as the final days of Diana's life before she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris at the age of 36.
Debicki took over the role from Emma Corrin (the series changes out their cast members as the characters age through the decades).
Netflix announced the casting decision for the upcoming season in August 2020.
"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," the actress, whose credits include roles in The Great Gatsby, The Night Manager and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, said in a statement.
In other casting changes, Dominic West will play Prince Charles (with his real-life son Senan West set to play Prince William), Imelda Staunton is taking over as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce has joined as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
The cast and crew of The Crown reportedly took off early for the holidays after several people on set tested positive for COVID-19.
"The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others' safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones," Netflix told Variety.
Seasons 1 through 4 of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is expected to premiere in November 2022.