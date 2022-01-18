Elizabeth Debicki Perfectly Channels Princess Diana in Tense Scene from The Crown Set

The cast and crew of The Crown are back to filming after they reportedly took off early for the holidays after several people on set tested positive for COVID-19

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki requires a double take in her latest scenes portraying Princess Diana.

While filming the Netflix drama in Croydon, England, last week, the actress was a complete look-alike for the late royal in sunglasses, an oversized blazer and striped trousers. Debicki was spotted filming a scene that saw her surrounded by paparazzi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The next season, scheduled to premiere in the fall, will delve into the last years of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, as well as the final days of Diana's life before she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris at the age of 36.

Debicki took over the role from Emma Corrin (the series changes out their cast members as the characters age through the decades).

Elizabeth Debicki Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown | Credit: Dean/SplashNews.com

Netflix announced the casting decision for the upcoming season in August 2020.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," the actress, whose credits include roles in The Great Gatsby, The Night Manager and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, said in a statement.

The cast and crew of The Crown reportedly took off early for the holidays after several people on set tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others' safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones," Netflix told Variety.