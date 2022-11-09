Elizabeth Debicki Channels Two of Princess Diana's Most Glamorous Moments at 'The Crown' Premiere

Elizabeth Debicki is embracing her inner princess.

The 32-year-old Australian actress, who makes her debut as Princess Diana in season 5 of The Crown, channeled two of the late royal's most iconic looks on the red carpet Tuesday at the world premiere of the Netflix drama at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London. Debicki was demure in a black strapless evening gown with an open back and choker-like flowing stole — reminiscent of Diana's Cinderella moment at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987 and her "revenge dress" in 1994.

The former Princess of Wales was a vision during her first and only Cannes carpet in a strapless ice blue chiffon dress by Catherine Walker, one of her go-to designers.

Seven years later, she made fashion history again at the Serpentine Gallery in a fitted off-the-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical hemline and chiffon train that flowed in the wind. Instantly christened the "revenge dress," Diana strategically stepped out in the unusually revealing ensemble the same night then-Prince Charles confessed on national television that he had been unfaithful.

Debicki poignantly pinned a miniature red poppy to the ruched bodice of her gown.

The actress added the accessory ahead of Remembrance Day, honoring military personnel who have died in war, on Nov. 11. Throughout the month of November, members of the royal family have sported similar poppy pins during official outings as a gesture of respect and remembrance ahead of the somber holiday marked across the U.K. and Commonwealth.

Debicki posed for pictures with her costars on the carpet. Keeping with precedent, The Crown's latest chapter features a new cast to reflect the royals aging through the decades. In a fun video shared on Twitter Wednesday, The Crown gave a glimpse into how Debicki and Dominic West (who plays Prince Charles) perfected their royal voices for the show.

"The secret to nailing a royal accent is William Conacher, dialect coach," Debicki said with a giggle in a behind-the-scenes video, where she sat on set with the expert and West, 53.

"He speaks like someone who's very often of saying the wrong thing," the actor argued. "Not saying the first thing that comes into his head... because it just costs him so much if he says the wrong thing. And that affects your whole physiognomy, that means you talk out of the side of your mouth, in case you need to shut it down."

Pointing to the difference between the characters' onscreen tendencies, Conacher said of Diana, "She's much less tense in the jaw, there's a lot more movement in it, and she tends to speak on a minor key."

"In comparison to Charles, Diana is so much more open, and actually very lifted in her mouth and sort of swims around a lot more, and often doesn't think before she talks!" Debicki agreed with a laugh.

The Crown season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.