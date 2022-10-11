Elizabeth Debicki Channels Princess Diana in Mom Mode While Filming 'The Crown'

The Tenet actress will portray the role of Princess Diana for The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons

By
Published on October 11, 2022 09:53 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Debicki as Lady Diana Spencer filming 'The Crown' In Mallorca, Spain. In this scene (believed to be a recreation of a 1997 holiday the family undertook) Diana and her children arrive at a villa and are received by Mohamed Fayed. Elizabeth was filming alongside Prince William actor Rufus Kampa and Will Powell as Harry
Elizabeth Debicki (center) in The Crown. Photo: BACKGRID / SplashNews.com

Elizabeth Debicki is channeling the People's Princess in the latest shots from the set of The Crown.

The Australian actress, 32, is portraying Princess Diana for the final two seasons of the Netflix hit, which carry viewers throughout the 1990s into the early 2000s.

In new photos, Debicki is seen alongside the actors playing Diana's young sons, Prince William (Rufus Kampa) and Prince Harry (Will Powell), as filming is underway in Mallorca, Spain.

Debicki is wearing a belted red dress, similar to one Princess Diana wore in July 1997 during a visit to Northwick Park & St. Mark's Hospital in Harrow, Middlesex, England.

The Princess of Wales made an appearance to celebrate the laying of the foundation stone for the hospital's new children's ambulatory care center, with a vibrant ensemble by fashion designer Catherine Walker. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, is regularly seen in Walker's designs to this day.

Diana, Princess Of Wales, At Northwick Park & St. Mark's Hospital In Harrow, Middlesex, To Lay The Foundation Stone For The New Children's Ambulatory Care Centre (casualty)
Princess Diana. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

These latest photos add to the plethora of familiar scenes that have been shot for The Crown's final seasons. Princess Diana's landmark visit to Angola in 1997 and her and Prince Charles' infamous Italy trip in 1991 — said to be a breaking point in the couple's turbulent marriage — are just two events many viewers will recognize as they're recreated for the Netflix series.

Season 5 will see a broad recasting, as The Crown is known to do, with Imelda Staunton taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth and Dominic West starring as Prince (now King) Charles.

According to the season's synopsis, the upcoming episodes will show the British royal family navigating their "biggest challenge to date" in 1990s Britain. It's possible the storyline will explore 1992 in particular, which the Queen declared to be an "annus horribilis" (Latin for "horrible year"). It was the year in which three of the Queen's four children were separated from their spouses and a devastating fire hit Windsor Castle.

The penultimate season will also see the arrival of Mohamed Al Fayed and his son, Dodi, Princess Diana's romantic partner at the time of her tragic death, to London.

Elizabeth Debicki as Lady Diana Spencer filming 'The Crown' In Mallorca, Spain
BACKGRID / SplashNews.com

While season 5 was originally slated to be the last of The Crown, the show's creators have since announced that season 6 will be its last.

The plot of the final season will reportedly cover the late '90s and early 2000s with William and Harry playing a part. Furthermore, it's speculated that the show will portray Kate in a minor role, depicting the beginning of her romance with Prince William during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

In early September, casting news was announced that newcomer Meg Bellamy will play Kate. Meanwhile, William be portrayed by multiple actors — 16-year-old Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey — as the character ages.

Earlier this month, a casting call was released to find an actor to play the show's teenage Harry. No casting decisions have yet been reported.

The fifth season of The Crown will be released on Nov. 9. Seasons 1 through 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

