Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's Bahamas Home Is on Sale for $8.5 Million — See the Photos!

Image zoom Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson’s former Bahamas home is on the market for $8.5 million.

After Edward abdicated the British throne so he could marry American socialite Wallis Simpson, whom he wed in 1937, he became the Duke of Windsor by his brother King George VI and was appointed Governor of the Bahamas, a job that allowed him to live and work on the island for five years.

While the official Governor’s mansion was being refurbished to Simpson’s liking, the couple lived in Sigrist House, a 15,000-square-foot private gated residence, which occupies four acres on the crest of Prospect Ridge in Cable Beach, Nassau.

Image zoom Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's Nassau home Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's Nassau home Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in the mid-1930s by British aviation pioneer and movie producer Frederick Sigrist, the sprawling estate boasts a total of 15 bedrooms accompanied by 13 full bathrooms, which is spread across a four-bedroom suite main residence, two four-bedroom guesthouses and a three-bedroom apartment.

Designed with expansive patios and extensive high ceiling loggia make spaces either it either an intimate getaway spot or the perfect place to host occasions, with 12 foot ceilings allowing for optimal air circulation throughout.

Image zoom Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's Nassau home Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

The Great Room and office are paneled with white mahogany, which was hand selected in Honduras before being taken to England for the milling. There are a total of four fireplaces, all of which were imported from country homes in Britain and custom fit for the estate.

Image zoom Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's Nassau home Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's Nassau home Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

The land possesses flourishing tropical gardens, which include fruit and coconut trees, a swimming pool and jacuzzi, all of which are stocked with the beautiful views of the saltwater canals and Atlantic Ocean.

The gourmet kitchen has its own custom cabinetry, which has been upgraded for a thoroughly contemporary functional workspace.

Image zoom Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's Nassau home Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's Nassau home Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

The private residence, listed by Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, is in an ideal spot close to, but not too near, the beaches, shopping and all of the new amenities offered at the Baha Mar Resort and Casino.

Image zoom Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson's Nassau home Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty

The American-born Duchess of Windsor, who died in April 1986, is the reason Queen Elizabeth eventually took the throne. King Edward VIII, gave up the throne after less than a year because his family (and parliament) wouldn’t accept Simpson, the woman he loved (and a two-time divorced American) as Queen.

Image zoom Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII Keystone-FranceGamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Edward’s abdication put his younger brother, George VI, on the throne, thus making the present Queen Elizabeth II the heir apparent.

Queen Elizabeth is Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, with Feb. 6 officially marking 68 years since she took the throne.