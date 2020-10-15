Princess Beatrice Received a One-of-a-Kind Birthday Gift from New Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared details about his royal wedding to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter in new interview

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's gift-giving skills are royally impressive!

The multi-millionaire property tycoon, 37, revealed the special gift he gave to wife Princess Beatrice on her 31st birthday last August.

"The best gift I've ever given is a bronze figurative sculpture, which I commissioned from my stepfather, the sculptor David Williams-Ellis, for my wife’s birthday last year," Edoardo told FT magazine. "His studio is next to my mother’s house, so we’d see him in there every day covered in clay. It’s so special for us to have a piece of his work in our home."

Edoardo also talked about his wedding to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter. The private nuptials were held in front of about 20 close friends and family members in July after being postponed from its original date in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the last article of clothing that he added to his closet was his wedding ensemble: a Huntsman morning suit that he helped design.

"I worked with a brilliant cutter and creative director called Campbell Carey," he said. "It was a wonderful process and for the rest of my life, every time I put on that suit I’ll feel happy."

Edoardo also shared how excited he is about his marriage, revealing the object he "would never part with" is "my wedding ring."

Edoardo also gave a shoutout to his new brother-in-law, Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank, when he revealed one of the items always in his fridge: Casamigos Reposado tequila. Jack works for Casamigos, the tequila company cofounded by George Clooney, as a brand ambassador.

"Why the tequila? Well, that's obvious," said Edo, as he's known to friends.

Much of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's low-key royal wedding has remained a secret, but a few details from their big day have been revealed, including the romantic poem that was read during the ceremony.

The short service featured both personal touches and current pandemic health practices: In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but the bride’s and groom’s mothers (the Duchess of York Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson and Nikki Williams-Ellis) read two of the couple’s favorite poems, Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare and “I Carry Your Heart with Me” by American poet E.E. Cummings.

Edoardo shared Cummings’ 1952 love poem on his Instagram account, alongside three stunning photos from their special day on Instagram.