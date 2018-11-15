Everybody wanted a piece of the future king on the rugby field!

Eddie Redmayne revealed there were some unexpected perks to being teammates with Prince William during their school days at Eton College during Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I did play rugby with Prince William,” Eddie shared, responding to a caller’s question. “I always felt a bit sorry for him because basically any school you played, all they wanted to do was tackle Prince William and they could say, ‘I tackled Prince William.’ So if you were standing next to Prince William, like I was, it was actually quite easy and quite fun.”

Redmayne and Prince William attended the elite Eton College (the equivalent of high school in the United States) together in Berkshire, England. The pair were members of the elite Eton Society together, also known as Pop, a group of seniors tasked with exercising discipline at the school.

The Oscar-winning actor, 36, shared a similar story about the royal, also 36, with Glamour magazine in 2015.

“We were on the same rugby team at Eton College,” he said of Prince William. “He’s a wonderful man. I always felt slightly sorry for him because everyone wanted to tackle the future king of England. He took all the hits.”

Redmayne also told Cohen that he wasn’t invited to either Prince Harry or Princess Eugenie‘s royal weddings this year.

“You’re rubbing it in, mate!” he joked to the host.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star also talked about his experience receiving an OBE Award from Queen Elizabeth in 2016.

“You go to Windsor Castle and you queue up alongside the most extraordinary people, who have genuinely done brilliant things and you’re an actor and you feel a bit of a schmuck,” he quipped. “And then you go through a door to meet the Queen and in that room is this huge assembly room of people.”

Redmayne continued, “It’s all royal and palatial, and there’s this string quartet playing music. And you think it’s classical music. And I suddenly heard them playing Coldplay. I think it was ‘When You Rule the World.’ And I was like, ‘That’s appropriate.’ “