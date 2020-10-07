Ed Sheeran's Manager Speaks Out About Alleged Sword Incident with Princess Beatrice

Beatrice allegedly sliced the "Shape of You" singer's face with a ceremonial sword during a Royal Lodge party in 2016

Ed Sheeran's manager is speaking out against Princess Beatrice for allegedly slashing the four-time Grammy winner's face with a ceremonial sword.

Stuart Camp, who's managed the "Shape of You" singer since 2011, claims he hasn't "heard hide nor hair" from Beatrice, 32, since she reportedly cut the singer's cheek at a party at the Royal Lodge, Windsor in 2016, leaving him requiring stitches.

“I got quite protective over that because we've never publicly commented on it," Camp recently told the Straight Up podcast about the incident, which allegedly took place at the same venue as Beatrice's recent wedding reception.

Royal Lodge, which lies in the shadow of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth returned Wednesday, is also the shared home of Beatrice’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, both 60, who divorced in 1996.

“Certain people said, 'Oh, you should lie and say it wasn't her and say it was someone else,'" added Camp.

"I said, 'well, we're not telling anyone anything. I'm not lying, just because someone's a f---ing idiot and they've been waving a sword around when you're all drunk. It's not safe!"

"'I know, we'll get paralytic and take a sword off the wall and wave it around the room,'" he jokingly continued. "When you hang out with those sort of circles you're just asking for trouble aren't you!"

Reports first broke about the cause of Sheeran’s mysterious facial laceration, which Camp says now "kind of suits" him, in November 2017.

According to The Sun, the cut happened when Beatrice pretended to knight singer James Blunt, 46, at the party — not knowing that Sheeran was standing close behind her when she swung the sword.

The blade allegedly sliced Sheeran’s face — just a few inches below his right eye.

Blunt has since denied the events, telling Shortlist magazine in March 2017 that “Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself.

"We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing,” he added.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show in January 2017, however, Sheeran himself appeared to confirm the story.

“I can’t talk about it,” Sheeran joked about the incident on the hit BBC talk show. “I don’t know what will happen if I do!”

He added, “I have no idea how it came out as there weren’t a lot of people there that night.

“For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out.”

Sheeran, who recently became a first-time dad with wife, Cherry Seaborn, then quickly backtracked: “The alleged story came out!"

“I remember telling my dad about it and he didn’t believe me,” Sheeran added. “[He] said, ‘No, what really happened?!’”

Beatrice isn't the only member of the royal family to have hung with Sheeran. In Oct. 2019, Prince Harry and the singer united in aid of World Mental Health Awareness Day, posting a tongue-in-cheek video of Sheeran ringing a unique doorbell (it plays the melody of “God Save the Queen!”), and Prince Harry happily greeting his guest with a “Hi, mate.”