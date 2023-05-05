Ed Sheeran Says He Wasn't Asked to Perform at King Charles' Coronation But Is 'Excited to Tune In'

Ed Sheeran is clearing up some rumors.

During his recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, the "Shape of Me" singer, 32, confirmed that he will not be a performer at King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming coronation and also said that he was not invited.

"I want to clear something up actually because there was loads of stuff in the press that I turned down the coronation, and no one ever asked me ever," explained the musician.

"I assume if they went online and went, 'What's Ed doing on May 6th?' they would've been like, 'Oh, he's playing in Dallas.' I think that's what happened, but obviously, [the] press had the negative story of loads of people turning down the coronation. But I never ever turned it down," he stated.

Regardless, "I'm excited to tune [in]," he added. "It's historic."

While Sheeran is expected to perform at AT&T Stadium on the day the royal couple is officially crowned at Westminster Abbey, he will also miss the weekend-long celebrations due to his scheduled appearance on American Idol Sunday.

Sheeran is set to appear on the hit reality competition series alongside Alanis Morissette while judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie perform at the coronation concert.

"When we're up there, we're speaking from the heart. And Alanis and Ed, they'll do that also," judge Luke Bryan explained to PEOPLE in a group interview after the announcement.

He continued, "They're obviously seasoned in every aspect of the industry. It's funny. Over the years, Lionel and Katy probably can almost predict what I'm going to say. So it'll be interesting that I'll be up there with people that I can't predict exactly what they're going to say."

Morissette, 48, and Sheeran are expected to take the stage during their appearance, with the "You Oughta Know" singer scheduled to perform one of her hits, while Sheeran will give Idol viewers a performance of his brand-new single.

The coronation will occur on Saturday at 11 a.m. U.K. time (6 a.m. ET) and will be broadcast on major U.S. stations, including CNN, NBC, ABC, and Fox News, with some starting coverage at 10 a.m. U.K. time (5 a.m. ET).

PEOPLE will have a group of royal experts and reporters in London reporting live from the coronation. PEOPLE will also be streaming various parts of the festivities on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and PEOPLE.com. Watch PEOPLE's live coronation coverage starting at 5 a.m. ET on May 6, here.