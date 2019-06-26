Team Ed! Ed Sheeran Hangs Out with the Queen's Son Prince Edward at Cricket World Cup in London

Image zoom

Prince Harry isn’t the only royal hanging out with superstar singers lately!

found himself side-by-side with Tuesday’s ICC Cricket World Cup Group Match between England and Australia at Lord’s in London. Although England fell short, the pair closely watched the game and mingled with those around them.

The “Shape of You” singer, who wore a casual white T-shirt while Queen Elizabeth‘s son opted for a blazer over a button-down shirt, was joined on his other side by his father, John.

But the two Eds weren’t the only familiar faces in the grandstand hospitality box. Sheeran, 28, was seen leaning over to the row ahead of him to chat with Muse rocker Matt Bellamy. Also seated nearby were Homeland actor Damien Lewis and former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Image zoom Prince Edward, Ed Sheeran and Matt Bellamy Mike Hewitt/Getty

Image zoom Prince Edward, John Sheeran and Ed Sheeran Michael Steele/Getty

This isn’t Sheeran’s first brush with royalty. The Grammy award-winning singer received an MBE, signifying he’s a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in recognition of his services to music and charity, in 2017. Prince Charles bestowed the honor on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

After the ceremony, Sheeran revealed that his grandfather was a fan of the monarchy and thought he would be proud that his grandson received such an honor.

“Do you know what I love, my grandfather was a massive royalist, he had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it’s actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he’d be pretty proud,” he told reporters.

Image zoom Prince Charles and Ed Sheeran Yui Mok/PA Wire

Sheeran also made royals news with his friend Princess Beatrice. She reportedly scratched him with a sword during a mock knighthood ceremony at a party.