Ed Sheeran Jokes About His Facial Scar as He Supports Princess Kate's Children's Charity

Grammy winner Ed Sheeran returned to the stage for the first time on Wednesday after a year-long hiatus to perform for Princess Kate’s charity — and joked about the scar that was reportedly caused by another royal, Princess Beatrice.

“This is the first time I’ve done a show in a year, so please bear with me,” he told guests at a gala dinner benefiting Kate’s charity for sick children.

“It’s nice to be back. I’ve had a whole year off,” he said. “I went to Japan for about a month and hung out with Japanese people. Got my face cut open, anyone read about that?”

The singer, who was reportedly injured by a sword after a prank involving Princess Beatrice went awry recently, took the stage at London’s Natural History Museum on Wednesday to help raise money for a new center being planned by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

EACH is one of Kate’s key charities. She launched the fundraising drive in November 2014, and last night she sent a message of support to the gala evening that raised $330,000 toward the appeal.

“It has only been two years since I had the privilege of attending the launch of The Nook Appeal in Norwich, and I am delighted to hear fundraising is going well,” she said. “EACH delivers exceptional care and support across East Anglia and The Nook is vital for their vision of further transforming children’s palliative care in Norfolk.

“Not only will The Nook be a very special place to receive care, it will become a central hub from which the specialist team can co-ordinate, develop and deliver vital services in hundreds of family homes. I am in no doubt The Nook will make a huge difference to thousands of children and families for many years to come.”

Wishing them well for the evening, she added, “I do hope you all have an enjoyable evening and are able to continue helping EACH move ever closer to achieving their vision.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Sweetly Serenades Hospital-Bound 9-Year-Old Girl

Kate visited London’s Natural History Museum last week, where she chatted with kids about how much her 3-year-old son Prince George loves the T-Rex.

Sheeran, who grew up in the area near one of the hospice’s main centers, added his voice to the post-dinner entertainment. It was his only major performance this year.

Sheeran, who is an ambassador for the charity, recently auctioned some of his clothes on their behalf, raising around $9,900. A sale of his drum kit to aid the charity also raised $3,200.

Before the show, Sheeran said in a statement, “As an Ambassador of EACH, I am enormously proud and excited to be joining them for their Gala Dinner Event at the Natural History Museum. I’m looking forward to performing and being part of what will be a wonderful evening of fundraising for a new hospice in Norfolk.”