Who Is the Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk? All About King Charles' Coronation Organizer

Edward Fitzalan-Howard continues royal tradition held by his family since 1672

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 05:29 PM
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court, London, where he has been banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to using his mobile phone while driving. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, who was responsible for organising the Queen's funeral, was stopped by police on April 7 after officers spotted him using the device as his BMW cut across their vehicle after going through a red light in Battersea, south-west London. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022. (Photo by PA/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk. Photo: PA Images via Getty

King Charles' coronation organizer Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, uniquely inherited the royal responsibility through his peerage title.

Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the current Earl Marshal and 18th Duke of Norfolk, is the force behind orchestrating the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The 66-year-old courtier is a father of five, goes by Eddie to his friends and is considered to be both the most senior lay member of the Catholic Church and senior peer in Britain, The Telegraph reported. The U.K. paper adds that he is also an extensive landowner, reportedly worth over $124 million. The Earl Marshal inherited the unique dukedom when his father, Miles Fitzalan-Howard, died in 2002.

The title of Earl Marshal has been passed down in the Fitzalan-Howard family for 350 years, and with it, the task of planning major royal ceremonial occasions like the State Opening of Parliament, state funerals and coronations for new monarchs, according to Arundel Castle, the family's ancestral seat in West Sussex. The Earl Marshal had been planning Queen Elizabeth's funeral for 20 years, The Times reported, before her death in September.

Prince of Wales signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III,
Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty

The courtier had the honor of being one of the few people present for King Charles' Accession Ceremony at St. James's Palace, two days after Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8. There, he watched on as Prince William, Queen Camilla and Prime Minister Liz Truss signed the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles.

Later, he stood with David Vines White, the Garter Principle King of Arms, on the balcony overlooking the Friary Court for the first public reading of the Principal Proclamation announcing Charles as King, the royal family reported.

Garter Principle King of Arms, David Vines White, reads the proclamation of Britain's new King, King Charles III
David Levene - WPA Pool/Getty

In late September, Fitzalan-Howard pled guilty in London court to using his cell phone while driving in April 2022, running a red light in his BMW, ITV News reported.

The outlet said the Duke of Norfolk tried to avoid the ban by making the case that he would suffer "exceptional hardship" without his license as he was tasked with planning King Charles' coronation. The Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court ultimately added six points to his driver's license and banned him from driving for six months, the BBC reported. He was also fined about $850 and ordered to pay another $425 in costs.

"We accept that this a unique case because of the defendant's role in society and in particular in relation to the King's coronation," Judith Way, magistrate chair, said at the time, per BBC. "The hardship needs to be exceptional and although we find inconvenience may be caused, we don't find it exceptional hardship."

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Though there would be just eight months between Queen Elizabeth's state funeral and King Charles' coronation in May, Fitzalan-Howard remains ever dedicated to the duty passed down through his ancestors since 1672.

"I am determined not to charge the state a penny for my work as earl marshal," he told The Times in the fall.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a State Banquet at Schloss Bellevue, hosted by the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender on March 29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The King and The Queen Consort's first state visit to Germany will take place in Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg from Wednesday 29th March to Friday 31st March 2023. The King and Queen Consort's state visit to France, which was scheduled March 26th - 29th, has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests.
5 Unexpected Style Secrets About Queen Camilla Ahead of Coronation Day
Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Prince Philip
Princess Anne on Queen Elizabeth Sitting Alone at Prince Philip's Funeral: 'I'm Glad We Didn't See That'
Michael and Carole Middleton, James Matthews, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton arrive ahead of the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel
Kate Middleton's Family May Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Princess Anne
Princess Anne Says a Slimmed-Down Monarchy 'Doesn't Sound Like a Good Idea from Where I'm Standing'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 19: The Sovereign's Coronation Robes, Known As The Supertunica And Imperial Mantle On Display At The Tower Of London. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
King Charles to Reuse Coronation Vestments Worn by Past Monarchs — Including His Mother Queen Elizabeth
King Charles and Patrick Doyle. Credit: Michael Carlo
Coronation March Composer Patrick Doyle Gives a Sneak Peek of What His Epic Piece Will Sound Like
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles Celebrates Granddaughter Princess Charlotte's 8th Birthday with Sweet Message
Ant and Dec arrive at Buckingham Palace; King Charles III visits Hamburg City Hall; LIONEL RICHIE
Ant and Dec, Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful Among Stars Invited to King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 29: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Anne Gets Candid Ahead of King Charles' Coronation: 'You Know What You're Getting'
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.
Kate Middleton May Wear 'Floral Headpiece' to King Charles' Coronation Instead of a Tiara: Report
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she and Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton's Favorite Jewelers Celebrate the Coronation With Limited-Edition Collections
Sahil Usman Coronation Guest. Full credit line – Sahil Usman BEM
Teen Guest Talks Getting Invited to King Charles' Coronation: Friends Think He's 'Really Famous'
Stone of Destiny on Moot Hill in the grounds of Scone Palace
Stone of Destiny Travels from Edinburgh Castle in Scotland to Westminster Abbey for Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Will Leave U.K. Within Hours after King Charles' Coronation Service: Report
UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
Rehearsals Underway for King Charles' Coronation Parade — with a Bus Standing in His Gold Carriage!
Camilla Shand and Captain Andrew Parker Bowles outside the Guards' Chapel on their wedding day
Who Was Queen Camilla's First Husband? All About Andrew Parker Bowles