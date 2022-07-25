The Today meteorologist said when she sees Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son, she thinks, "You look like my little prince"

NBC's Dylan Dreyer Thinks Prince George Looks Just Like Her Son Calvin: 'It's That Big Cheesy Smile'

Prince George has a lookalike in the eyes of NBC's Dylan Dreyer: her own son!

The Today meteorologist joined her cohosts in reacting to Prince George's 9th birthday portrait on Friday. After they pointed out that Prince George strongly resembled his father, Prince William, Dreyer held up a photo of her son Calvin on her phone.

"I just think he looks so much like Calvin," she said. "Every time I see the prince, I'm like, 'Oh, you look like my little prince.' "

"They are spitting image," agreed NBC's correspondent Vicky Nguyen.

"It's that big cheesy smile," Dreyer said.

Dreyer also shared the clip on Twitter, writing, "The hair and the smile is what does it for me!"

George isn't the only Cambridge sibling who twins with William. His 7-year-old sister Princess Charlotte also bears a striking resemblance to the Duke of Cambridge. Even William and Kate Middleton are aware of Charlotte's mini-me status. The couple confused a picture of William as a child with Charlotte during an outing in 2020.

"Is that me?" Prince William said while pointing to a portrait of himself as a youngster, before commenting that it looked like his daughter. "Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible."

Kate was in agreement: "It looks so much like Charlotte."

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge has her own twin in son Prince Louis, who celebrated his fourth birthday on April 23. The royal mom of three has even acknowledged that her youngest child is taking after her looks.

"Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend previously told PEOPLE. "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet — she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"

The new photo of Prince George was taken while the family was on holiday in the U.K. earlier this month by mom Kate. In the shot, Prince George wears a blue polo shirt and flashes the camera a big grin.

This summer will likely include a big move for the family. Kate and Prince William, both 40, are planning to relocate from Kensington Palace to a new residence some 30 miles west in Berkshire, the county that houses the Queen's primary residence, Windsor Castle. It has been widely reported that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but that is unconfirmed.