Duke of Kent Only Person to Walk in Funeral Processions for Both Queen Elizabeth and King George

The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the coming of a new generation for the British royal family.

After Her Majesty died at age 96 on Sept. 8, her cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, became the only person to have walked in the procession for both Her Majesty's state funeral and her father King George VI's funeral in 1952.

The Queen inherited the crown from her late father in 1953, and she went on to rule for 70 years as Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II and her cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Edward, 86, previously helped the Queen celebrate her milestone anniversary at her Platinum Jubilee in June, where he accompanied her to take the official salute for Trooping the Colour. It was her first without her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Duke of Kent is the son of Prince George, the fourth son of King George V and Queen Mary and the younger brother of King George VI (Queen Elizabeth's father). His mother, Princess Marina, is royalty in her own right — before her marriage, she was Princess of Greece and Denmark. Princess Marina's mother was Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia, a granddaughter of Emperor Alexander II of Russia.

Prince Edward became the Duke of Kent at age 7, inheriting the title after his father died in a wartime flying accident in 1942. He served in the armed forces for over two decades.

Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 on Sept. 8. Her death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, who is now the monarch.

The Queen's coffin traveled to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession on Wednesday, and it has since been lying in state for mourners to pay their respects.

More than 2,000 people from around the world gathered Monday at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral, before she was laid to rest at Windsor Castle.