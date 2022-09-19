Royals Duke of Kent Only Person to Walk in Funeral Processions for Both Queen Elizabeth and King George Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, previously helped Queen Elizabeth II celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June, accompanying her during Trooping the Colour By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 05:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, walks in the procession for his cousin Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral 50 years after doing the same for her father King George VI's funeral. Photo: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the coming of a new generation for the British royal family. After Her Majesty died at age 96 on Sept. 8, her cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, became the only person to have walked in the procession for both Her Majesty's state funeral and her father King George VI's funeral in 1952. The Queen inherited the crown from her late father in 1953, and she went on to rule for 70 years as Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour? Queen Elizabeth II and her cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Edward, 86, previously helped the Queen celebrate her milestone anniversary at her Platinum Jubilee in June, where he accompanied her to take the official salute for Trooping the Colour. It was her first without her late husband, Prince Philip. The Duke of Kent is the son of Prince George, the fourth son of King George V and Queen Mary and the younger brother of King George VI (Queen Elizabeth's father). His mother, Princess Marina, is royalty in her own right — before her marriage, she was Princess of Greece and Denmark. Princess Marina's mother was Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia, a granddaughter of Emperor Alexander II of Russia. Prince Edward became the Duke of Kent at age 7, inheriting the title after his father died in a wartime flying accident in 1942. He served in the armed forces for over two decades. RELATED VIDEO: Funeral Guest Says Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Is 'The Glue' Keeping Royal Family 'Strong' Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 on Sept. 8. Her death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, who is now the monarch. The Queen's coffin traveled to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession on Wednesday, and it has since been lying in state for mourners to pay their respects. More than 2,000 people from around the world gathered Monday at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral, before she was laid to rest at Windsor Castle.