Duchess Sophie Württemberg of Germany Marries Count Maximilien of Andigné — See Their Photos!

Cheers to the royal couple!

On Saturday, Duchess Sophie of Württemberg, 24, wed Count Maximilien of Andigné, 29, at the Castle of Tegernsee in Germany.

As she made her way into the Saint-Quirin church, Sophie was accompanied by her father, Prince Philip of Württemberg. Philip is the son of Duke Carl Württemberg, the head of the family.

On her happy day, Sophie wore a long white wedding dress with ¾-length sleeves, which she paired with a floor-length lace veil and a tiara. For her wedding bouquet, she carried a small collection of pink and red flowers.

Maximilien, a French aristocrat, looked dapper in a dark suit with a camel-colored vest and blue tie.

Following the ceremony, the couple shared a sweet kiss on the lips outside of the church steps, as is customary in royal wedding ceremonies.

Duchess Sophie of Würtemberg and father, Prince Philip of Würtemberg David Niviere/Getty Images

Duchess Sophie of Württemberg and Count Maximilien of Andigné David Nivière/Getty Images

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer on Eugenie’s ‘1940s Glamour’ Bridal Look: ‘Very Romantic’

The couple was also joined by a small bridal party.

Sophie’s three flower girls wore long white dresses with alternating red and black bands around the center. All three girls wore floral crowns around their heads.

Meanwhile, the page boys wore crisp suits with gold buttons in alternating colors of blue and green.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Duchess Sophie of Württemberg and Count Maximilien of Andigné David Nivière/Getty Images

Duchess Sophie of Würtemberg and Count Maximilien of Andigné David Nivière/Getty Images

Prior to their big royal wedding, in September, Sophie and Maximilien had a civil ceremony in Altshausen, according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED VIDEO: Sealed With A Kiss! See Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s First Kiss!

The Kingdom of Württemberg existed from 1805 to 1918.

Following the end of World War I, Emperor Kaiser Wilhelm II abdicated the throne, and Germany subsequently became a republic. The monarchy was then abolished.