Royal Wardrobe First? Camilla Wears Polka Dot Dress Twice in One Week

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who celebrated her 71st birthday on Tuesday with a slice of carrot cake, wore a beige A-line dress with white polka dots while tasting treats at a “gate to plate” festival in Devon as part of her royal tour with husband Prince Charles.

Royal fans experiencing déjà vu are right: Just one week before, Camilla wore the same dress while sitting courtside at Wimbledon as Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (who went on to win the tournament with Kate Middleton and Prince William cheering in the stands!) took on Japan’s Kei Nishikori during the men’s singles quarter-finals match.

She even styled the look similarly, with a bracelet, pearl earrings and tan shoes.

#HonitonGatetoPlate is where finest food and craft producers across the region showcase their wares. Today is the first time the market has been set up in Honiton. #RoyalVisitDevon pic.twitter.com/VV74Nz47f6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 18, 2018

This isn’t the first time Camilla has pulled off the royal rewear — in fact, it’s not even the first time this summer!

The pale blue floral midi dress that she chose for Monday’s outing was the same number Camilla was spotted donning during her tour of Wales on July 3.

Camilla isn’t the only member of the royal family who recycles ensembles. Kate is known to be spotted in her favorite pieces over and over again, even at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in May.

The mom of three sported an off-white bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress, which has proven to be a staple of her wardrobe. In July 2015, she wore the structured-collared coat dress to Princess Charlotte’s christening, and it made another appearance at the Queen’s official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, in 2016.

Even Meghan has dug back into her closet for standbys. She donned a forest green floral dress from Self Portrait topped with her Alexander McQueen black blazer in April at a special Invictus Games reception in honor of the upcoming games in Sydney. She first wore the fitted McQueen piece for her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry in February at the Endeavor Awards, which honor servicemen and women.