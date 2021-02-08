The five-floor townhouse dates back to 1835 and has nine bedrooms, two kitchenettes, two gardens and a private covered terrace

See Inside Dowager Duchess of Marlborough's $24 Million London Home (Her Bedroom Is an Entire Floor!)

The 11th Duke and the Dowager Duchess outside Blenheim Palace

Lily Spencer-Churchill, Dowager Duchess of Marlborough, is letting everyone see what it's like to live like a real aristocrat.

An elegant 19th-century townhouse owned by the duchess is for sale in central London, priced at $24 million. Located close to Buckingham Palace in the exclusive Belgravia neighborhood, the 6,250-square-foot property was Lily's home ahead of her 2008 wedding to John Spencer-Churchill, 11th Duke of Marlborough (also known as "Sunny" because of his other title of Earl of Sunderland).

Lily kept ownership of the property after relocating to the duke's magnificent ancestral home, the 187-room Blenheim Palace in rural Oxfordshire, around 60 miles northwest of the British capital.

Image zoom Lily's $24million London townhouse | Credit: Beauchamp Estates

Image zoom A lounge inside the London townhouse | Credit: Beauchamp Estates

"32 Eaton Place is a wonderful townhouse in the heart of Belgravia," Gary Hersham from realtors Beauchamp Estates says about the five-floor, nine-bedroom home. It also comes with a family kitchen, two kitchenettes, two gardens and a private covered terrace.

"The townhouse provides extensive living space with flexibility if a buyer wanted to use one of the many guest bedrooms as a home study or library for instance," he continues. "With beautiful original details such as ornate fireplaces preserved throughout, this townhouse is of an exceptional caliber."

Image zoom The home's elegant dining room | Credit: Beauchamp Estates

Image zoom Of the home's two gardens | Credit: Beauchamp Estates

Lily was the fourth wife of the 11th Duke, who sadly passed away five years ago. The couple met on holiday in Sardinia in 2007 and married the following year when she was in her fifties and the duke – a direct relative of iconic WW2 leader Sir Winston Churchill – was in his eighties.

Image zoom Original 18th century staircase | Credit: Beauchamp Estates

Image zoom A reading room | Credit: Beauchamp Estates

The home itself forms part of an ornate terrace built by famed Victorian builder Thomas Cubitt from 1826 to 1835.

It features high ceilings and elaborate original cornicing throughout, plus a spacious dual-aspect dining room, and Georgian sash windows overlooking the street.

