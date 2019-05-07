A Royal Baby
Meghan Markle Has Mom Doria Ragland by Her Side for Baby: 'Any New Mom Wants Her Own Mom Around'

Doria Ragland is spending time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage after the birth of their son Monday

By
Simon Perry,
Erin Hill
and Rachel DeSantis
May 07, 2019 04:14 PM

Mother knows best!

Meghan Markle may have given birth in England, but the Duchess of Sussex had a big source of comfort from across the pond — her mom Doria Ragland.

Doria, 62, flew in from Los Angeles before Easter to be there when Meghan, 37, gave birth to her first child with husband Prince Harry, 34.

“She’s super excited,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “She and Meghan are so close.”

The royal couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy, Monday on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

The Royal Family said in a statement that Doria was with Meghan and Harry at their Frogmore Cottage residence, where she has her own room.

The source says that having mom on hand for support through any first-time parenting nerves has been a big help for Meghan.

“Harry really gets on well with her too,” another source says. “Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great.”

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty
RELATED: Meghan Markle Has Talked About Having ‘More’ Kids, Says Source

Doria, a social worker and yoga instructor, was the only member of Meghan’s family to attend the royal wedding in May 2018.

The Royal Family said in a statement that she is “overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild.”

The newly-minted grandmother previously expressed her excitement about her growing family in a statement released by Kensington Palace in October.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Arrival of Royal Baby Boy on Instagram!

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read.

The birth of the child, who is seventh in line to the throne, was announced by the proud parents on Instagram Monday.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Samir Hussein/WireImage

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.,” the proud parents wrote in the caption.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The newborn’s name will be announced in due course.

Prince Harry
Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock

A grinning Prince Harry spoke briefly to reporters after the birth of his son, and said Meghan and the baby were both doing “incredibly well.”

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry continued. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

