Doria Ragland Says Daughter Meghan Markle ‘Will Always Be Okay,’ Says Source

As Meghan Markle embarks on her “next chapter” with Prince Harry, she has her mom Doria Ragland and a group of close friends to support her.

Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, spent the holidays with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson Archie in Vancouver in the weeks leading up to the couple’s announcement that they are stepping down as senior royals and splitting their time between Canada and the U.K.

The first-time grandmother “says Meghan is strong and will always be okay,” a source who occasionally crosses paths with Ragland tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover.

Ragland, a social worker and yoga instructor, has a close relationship with her daughter and traveled to the U.K. for Archie’s birth.

“She says her grandson is the cutest,” the source adds.

Meghan’s mom spent time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Frogmore Cottage home in the weeks following Archie’s arrival.

“She and Meghan are so close,” another source previously told PEOPLE. “Harry really gets on well with her too. Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great.”

Meghan has also been surrounded by the support of close friends who have come to visit her in Canada. She was seen picking up her friend Heather Dorak, a pilates instructor in L.A., on Thursday at the Victoria International Airport. Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer went on a New Year’s Day hike with Meghan and Harry. And actress Janina Gavankar snapped the adorable photo of Archie that appeared on the Duke and Duchess’ holiday card. Meghan’s good friend Jessica Mulroney, who lives in Toronto, was also on-hand to watch Archie while Meghan and Harry traveled to the U.K. to make their big announcement.

Meghan and Harry’s desire to have a normal family life played a huge role in their decision to step down as senior royals.

A palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that by the time Archie was born in May, “they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button.”