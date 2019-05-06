Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Is 'Overjoyed' After Becoming a First-Time Grandmother

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newborn son is already surrounded by love.

The Duchess of Sussex’s mom, Doria Ragland, is “overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild,” according to a statement released by the Royal Family. The announcement added that Doria is with her daughter, 37, and son-in-law, 34, at their new home of Frogmore Cottage.

Doria arrived in the U.K. from her home in Los Angeles in April, weeks ahead of her grandson’s birth.

In a statement previously released by Kensington Palace in October, Doria, 62, shared her reaction to her daughter’s pregnancy announcement as the rest of the world learned Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are expecting their first child together.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read.

Doria, a social worker and yoga instructor in L.A., has a close relationship with her daughter and was the only member of Meghan’s family to attend the royal wedding in May.

The Royal Family also announced that member of the royal family including the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s three siblings – Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Charles Spencer – were also made aware of the birth and were “delighted” by the news.

The royal couple announced the happy news like many parents all over the world — on Instagram. They shared their happiness of their newborn on @SussexRoyal, their new Instagram account that they launched on April 2.

In the caption, the proud parents wrote: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Prince Harry then made a short on-camera appearance to talk about his son for the first time.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” he said with a big smile on his face. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.”

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry continued. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Harry added that they were “still thinking about names” for their new son.

“The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” he said.