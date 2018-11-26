Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Will Not Be Moving to Her Daughter's New Royal Home

There’s no doubt that Doria Ragland will be a hands-on grandmother to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s first child, but she won’t be sharing a roof with the newest member of the royal family.

Despite reports that Meghan’s mother will be moving in when the royal couple leave Kensington Palace for their new home at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage next year, sources tell PEOPLE that Doria, who is based in Los Angeles, will not be a live-in grandmother. Doria may have rooms set aside for her in the cottage, located close to the house where Harry and Meghan’s evening wedding party was held and where their engagement photos were taken about a year ago, but she’s not making a permanent move there.

Also contrary to prior reports, Frogmore Cottage does not have 10 rooms. Rather, it likely has around half of that. (The cottage will undergo renovations before the newlyweds’ move, as it is currently divided into five units as home to the palace staff.)

In a statement released by Kensington Palace last month, Doria, 62, shared her reaction to the development as the rest of the world learned Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, are expecting their first child together.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read.

In September, Doria joined her daughter and Harry as Meghan hosted a celebration marking the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which the Duchess of Sussex helped create to benefit those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. Doria met members of the Hubb Community Kitchen at Kensington Palace and beamed as Meghan spoke about how the women welcomed her. Speaking with guests, Doria said she was “head over heels” about her daughter’s accomplishment.

Meghan and Harry have lived in Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage since their engagement — but that two-bedroom home was never likely to be a long-term residence, especially once they had children.

With Prince William one day set to be the Prince of Wales — and all that entails as heir to his father, Prince Charles — Harry and Meghan will want to forge their own path, so it’s a natural time to split up their joint “court,” insiders believe. (The palace had no comment.)

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith previously told PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.”

“Meghan has very strong views on what she is interested in and that may be what Harry shares, but not what William and Kate share,” she added.