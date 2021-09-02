Happy Birthday, Doria Ragland! All About Meghan Markle's Supportive Mom

From weddings to births to first royal speeches, Doria's close bond with Meghan is clear

Happy birthday, Doria Ragland!

Meghan Markle's mom turned 65 on Thursday. The social worker and yoga instructor lives in Los Angeles, not far from the Montecito home where Meghan and Harry are raising their two children, 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4.

Meghan and Doria share a close relationship and have given glimpses of their bond throughout Meghan's time in the public eye.

The Duchess of Sussex "definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother," a friend previously told PEOPLE.

Before Meghan began her romance with Prince Harry, the former actress brought her mom as her plus-one to the 2015 UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing held in New York City.

Doria was also seen with Meghan at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where Meghan and Prince Harry made their debut as a couple.

Meghan had her mom's support at her royal wedding in May 2018, spending the night with her at the Cliveden House Hotel beforehand then riding together to Windsor Castle for the big walk down the aisle.

And when Meghan hosted a celebration marking the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook, which the Duchess of Sussex helped create to benefit those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, Doria traveled to the U.K. to attend.

She stood next to Prince Harry and watched proudly as Meghan gave an off-the-cuff speech about the project, her first as a member of the royal family. At one point, Doria and Harry exchanged a smile.

Doria is also a hands-on grandmother — she traveled to the U.K. in May 2019 when Meghan gave birth to Archie, staying with the couple at Frogmore Cottage to assist them during their early days as parents.

Shortly after Meghan and Harry introduced their son to the world, they shared an image of Archie meeting his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Doria also made an appearance in the historic photo.

Doria also served as the Sussex family's photographer for their 2020 Christmas card, an illustration of a picture featuring Meghan, Prince Harry, Archie and their family dogs playing outside.