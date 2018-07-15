President Trump Awkwardly Blocked Queen Elizabeth — and Twitter Has Some Thoughts

Queen Elizabeth and President Donald Trump‘s meeting wasn’t without some awkward moments.

The leaders met for the first time on Friday, and the internet couldn’t help but notice how Trump walked in front of the Queen during their walk while inspecting her Guard of Honor.

In a viral clip, the monarch appears to make a hand gesture as they turn the corner. She then attempts to pass behind the president, who stops walking and completely eclipses Queen Elizabeth from view for a moment. She returns to his right side and continues their walk.

Grant Harrold, a former butler for the royal family, told ITV News that letting the Queen lead in every scenario is a top rule in royal protocol.

Twitter users, including Alyssa Milano, called out the break in etiquette.

“This is disgraceful, @realDonaldTrump,” wrote the actress. “SHE’S THE QUEEN and she’s 92 years old! You’re incapable of acting like a human being. You’re incapable of being a leader.”

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth walks around US President Donald Trump as they inspect the guard at Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/2DWfIlTeMT — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 13, 2018

This is disgraceful, @realDonaldTrump. SHE’S THE QUEEN and she’s 92 years old! You’re incapable of acting like a human being. You’re incapable of being a leader. pic.twitter.com/A1vKTJgv21 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 14, 2018

Me: I am ambivalent towards the monarchy. [Trump walks slightly ahead of the Queen] Me: Hang the treasonous commoner does he not know that glorious woman was CHOSEN BY GOD!? — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) July 13, 2018

TRUMP IS LITERALLY TRYING TO WALK IN FRONT OF THE QUEEN — Jennifer Louise (@JenneLouise) July 13, 2018

I’m no royalty expert, but I’m confident cutting the Queen off is frowned upon 😐pic.twitter.com/c2KSkUn145 — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) July 13, 2018

Only Donald Trump could arouse my latent Canadian monarchism. How *dare* he walk in front of the Queen?! What a boor. https://t.co/JGjThHhVQK — Lisa Goldman (@lisang) July 13, 2018

I’m not a monarchist by any stretch of the imagination but this is such an insult to Britain. Absolutely clueless, classless, thoughtless, lacking in any dignity and without a shred of respect. pic.twitter.com/RBFXe4yZ9H — Matthew McGregor (@mcgregormt) July 13, 2018

It's not even about Queen Elizabeth. If you're walking beside a 90+ year old ANYONE, you walk at their pace. That's just common courtesy. Of course, Donald Trump doesn't have an ounce of courtesy in his orange, gelatinous body. — Jennifer Iacopelli (@jennifercarolyn) July 14, 2018

Remember that time @realDonaldTrump couldn’t remember how to walk and then stood in front of the Queen? — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 14, 2018

After more than a year of back-and-forth about whether he would be heading to the U.K. for an official visit, the president — along with First Lady Melania Trump — met the Queen at Windsor Castle.

The Trumps were welcomed at the Quadrangle of the castle, where a Guard of Honor gave a royal salute and the U.S. national anthem was played. The Queen and President Trump inspected the Guard of Honor before watching the military march past. The president and first lady then joined the Queen inside the castle for afternoon tea.

Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump PA Images/Sipa

Queen Elizabeth, Melania Trump and Donald Trump Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Protesters marched through the streets of London — about 20 miles from Windsor Castle — against Trump’s U.K. visit on Friday.

Carrying signs that read “Trump Not Welcome” and “Dump Trump,” tens of thousands of British people took to the streets of central London to protest Trump in what was dubbed a “The Stop Trump March.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Trump didn’t seem bothered when a crowd of protestors showed up to interrupt his golf game over the weekend by calling him racist.

While squeezing in a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland on Saturday, the president was seen waving to a group of nearby protestors who were chanting, “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA.”

In a video shared on social media by Frankie McCamley, a reporter for the BBC, Trump can be seen walking towards the protestors to acknowledge them, before turning back to resume his game.