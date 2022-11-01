Dominic West Reveals Queen Camilla's Cheeky Comment After He Was Cast as Prince Charles in 'The Crown'

According to the actor, the Queen Consort hinted as his royal character when they saw each other at a party last year

Published on November 1, 2022 12:11 PM
Dominic West and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Maggie's Christmas Carol concert at St Paul's Cathedral
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla caught Dominic West off guard!

The 53-year-old actor, who plays the then-Prince Charles in season 5 of The Crown, revealed the hilarious way the Queen Consort addressed him when they crossed paths at a party last year. In the latest issue of Radio Times magazine (which his costar Elizabeth Debicki covers in character as Princess Diana), West said that Camilla, 75, greeted him as "Your Majesty" when they saw each other in 2021, an apparent nod to his casting as her husband in Netflix's hit drama inspired by the lives of the British royal family.

After accepting the royal role as the future King Charles III, West told the British magazine he offered to resign from his post as an ambassador with The Prince's Trust, Charles' charity which connects at-risk young people in the U.K. with educational opportunities, jobs and other training to reach their full potential.

While The Wire alum raised the idea to avoid a potential conflict of interest, King Charles' team rejected the resignation and insisted he stay involved. According to West, a letter from the Charles' private secretary essentially said, "You do what you like, you're an actor. It's nothing to do with us."

The Prince of Wales meets Dominic West
Alamy Stock Photo

"I think that's probably how [Charles] regards it," West speculated. "I've been in a line to shake his hand a few times, and it's fascinating. It's very useful to meet the character you're playing obviously."

Queen Camilla previously took time to chat with another Crown actor, speaking with Emerald Fennell at an International Women's Day event at Clarence House in March.

Fennell, 37, played the future Queen Consort in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, and while she didn't disclose exactly what she and the senior royal spoke about, she was full of praise for her real-life counterpart.

Radio Times magazine cover
Radio Times Magazine

"She's been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with grace," the actress said.

Camilla also mentioned Fennell in a light-hearted moment that got lots of laughs during her speech at the reception.

"For me, it's very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over," she said to laughs from the crowd gathered. "So, Emerald — be prepared!"

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meets actor Emerald Fennell
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Emerald Fennell. ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As the cast of The Crown changes to reflect the royals aging through the decades, Olivia Williams takes the tiara from Fennell, who originated the role in season 3.

Season 5 of The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 9.

