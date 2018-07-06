Does This Video Prove That Meghan Markle Is Losing Her American Accent? Watch and Decide

Is Meghan Markle‘s seamless transition into British royalty moving to the next level?

Meghan Markle receives flowers from a fan during the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A woman who met Meghan during her June 14 visit to Cheshire posted a video on Twitter of their sweet conversation, as well as those with surrounding attendees. And the internet immediately erupted, declaring that the new Duchess of Sussex, 36, has an English accent — or at least is starting to lose her American one.

Meghan said my name, that’s me done😭 pic.twitter.com/167F2ubjUh — Aya El Zeiny (@elzeiny99) June 14, 2018

First, there was Team British Meghan:

People who are rolling their eyes have likely not moved or stayed long term in another country before. This isn’t that crazy & I doubt it’s phoney. https://t.co/CFocGXuJmy — Teri Fikowski (@TeriFikowski) July 5, 2018

I just watched a video that showed Meghan Markle starting to have a british accent and I’m so here for it you have no idea. 😱😱😱 — M'lyn Miller (@mlyn_miller) July 5, 2018

meghan markle is so beautiful +++ she’s losing her american accent what — Franz Beltran (@frnzjb) July 5, 2018

And then there was Team Skeptical (a.k.a. She Pulled a Madonna):

Meghan Markle is a lil phony for that fake British accent coming through But if I became British royalty you’d see me day 2 saying pip pip cheerio — Shan (@shoy_7) July 5, 2018

English accent they say…it’s a well traveled American accent — Marlene 👒 (@Septembers_Song) July 6, 2018

Accents are NOT biological, they're cultural, and they're something you can pick up anywhere you go if you're entrenched deeply enough. — Calven McVetty (@CalvenMcVetty) July 6, 2018

A similar debate happened back in January over another Twitter video from her visit to Cardiff Castle, but the ante is upped now that she and Prince Harry are married. What do you hear?

It's official – Prince Harry is a feminist, Meghan Markle revealed today. Jessica Phillips, 23, told Meghan she loved having a feminist in the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/Ve2jguL5Yi — Jack Royston (@Jack_Royston) January 18, 2018

Regardless of whether it has affected her accent, Meghan’s dedication to immersing herself in her life is obvious. She received “duchess lessons” from a former aide of the Queen’s regarding etiquette and other royal responsibilities, which, for Meghan, will largely be focused on activism.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive to meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth at the Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception in London on July 5, 2018. Press Association/AP Images

Meghan’s style has gone through some subtle adjustments, too. Most recently, she was attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum on Thursday, where she turned heads with a bright yellow, sleeveless dress and her signature bun.