Does This Video Prove That Meghan Markle Is Losing Her American Accent? Watch and Decide

Is Meghan Markle‘s seamless transition into British royalty moving to the next level?
A woman who met Meghan during her June 14 visit to Cheshire posted a video on Twitter of their sweet conversation, as well as those with surrounding attendees. And the internet immediately erupted, declaring that the new Duchess of Sussex, 36, has an English accent — or at least is starting to lose her American one.
First, there was Team British Meghan:
And then there was Team Skeptical (a.k.a. She Pulled a Madonna):
A similar debate happened back in January over another Twitter video from her visit to Cardiff Castle, but the ante is upped now that she and Prince Harry are married. What do you hear?
Regardless of whether it has affected her accent, Meghan’s dedication to immersing herself in her life is obvious. She received “duchess lessons” from a former aide of the Queen’s regarding etiquette and other royal responsibilities, which, for Meghan, will largely be focused on activism.
Meghan’s style has gone through some subtle adjustments, too. Most recently, she was attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum on Thursday, where she turned heads with a bright yellow, sleeveless dress and her signature bun.