Does the Song in Prince Harry's Latest Instagram Story Contain a Cryptic Message About His Exit?

Is Prince Harry‘s Instagram Story sending a hidden message?

The Queen’s grandson, 35, stepped out on Thursday for his first official outing since announcing that he and wife Meghan Markle are exiting their roles senior royals to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw. Behind-the-scenes videos of the event were shared afterwards on the @SussexRoyal Instagram story — but it was the song the video montage was set to that has ears piqued.

Playing in the background is the Stone Roses hit “This Is The One,” which includes the lyrics “I’d like to leave the country for a month of Sundays, burn the town where I was born.”

Given that Meghan and Harry have just shared their plans to split their time between the U.K. and North America going forward, the lyrics could be interpreted as a nod to their recent announcement. However, a royal source tells PEOPLE that the Rugby Football League chose the track as it is often played at matches, and that Meghan and Harry had nothing to do with the selection. (Manchester United, for example, have used it as their walkout song in the past.)

During the Buckingham Palace event, The Duke of Sussex was asked by a reporter: “How are the discussions going on your future?”

Prince Harry didn’t answer, but sources at the palace event say he laughed at the attempt to get his opinion on the major news that rocked the royal family.

Former Rugby League player Jason Robinson told reporters: “What happens between him and his good wife is nothing at all to do with me. What’s great about this is that it does not matter what is going on in the background, wherever he goes he still delivers. He is very respectful, very warm, very endearing. This draw would not have been the same had he not committed to it. We are very grateful for his time.”

Ahead of the draws Prince Harry met with representatives from all 21 nations taking part in the tournament. He also watched children from a local school play rugby league in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement last week announcing their intent to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

Though the particulars are still being worked out, Meghan and Harry want to focus on “their own causes with a little less constraint and still be supporting the institution and the monarch,” says a friend.

While Meghan returned to Canada to reunite with Archie, Prince Harry stayed in the U.K. this week to meet with grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Charles and brother Prince William to discuss next steps.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the Queen, 93, said in a statement released after the 90-minute meeting on Monday. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

She continued, “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Duke of Sussex will remain in the U.K. until at least early next week for meetings, PEOPLE confirms.