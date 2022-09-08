Supporters of Queen Elizabeth offered thoughts, prayers and love on Sept. 8 as news broke that the 96-year-old's health is causing "concern" among her doctors.

On Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

British dignitaries tweeted words of concern, notably newly minted United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral days ago.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a message from across the Atlantic, on behalf of his commonwealth.

Jane Hartley, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, also sent her support.

As did the Archbishop of Canterbury, who posted his own tweet and shared that of the Anglican Communion.

Though the Queen has been sidelined recently with ongoing mobility issues, on Tuesday, she welcomed Truss to her Balmoral Castle in Scotland and also bid outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson a formal farewell. Photos from the day showed the Queen standing and smiling, in a plaid skirt, white blouse and gray sweater with her signature bold lip.

However, on Wednesday, it was announced that the Queen would not preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting so she could rest.

Following the Thursday news about the Queen's health, Buckingman Palace shared that "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral." The Palace added that Prince William was also making his way to Balmoral from his home in Windsor, and PEOPLE confirmed Prince Harry was also en route to Scotland, as they were already in London for Thursday's WellChild Awards.