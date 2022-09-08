Dignitaries Around the World React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Health

As news breaks that the monarch's health is causing "concern" for doctors, public figures share love and support

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 11:06 AM
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice
Queen Elizabeth. Photo: PA

Supporters of Queen Elizabeth offered thoughts, prayers and love on Sept. 8 as news broke that the 96-year-old's health is causing "concern" among her doctors.

On Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace released a statement that read, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

British dignitaries tweeted words of concern, notably newly minted United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral days ago.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a message from across the Atlantic, on behalf of his commonwealth.

Jane Hartley, United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, also sent her support.

As did the Archbishop of Canterbury, who posted his own tweet and shared that of the Anglican Communion.

Though the Queen has been sidelined recently with ongoing mobility issues, on Tuesday, she welcomed Truss to her Balmoral Castle in Scotland and also bid outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson a formal farewell. Photos from the day showed the Queen standing and smiling, in a plaid skirt, white blouse and gray sweater with her signature bold lip.

However, on Wednesday, it was announced that the Queen would not preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting so she could rest.

Following the Thursday news about the Queen's health, Buckingman Palace shared that "Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral." The Palace added that Prince William was also making his way to Balmoral from his home in Windsor, and PEOPLE confirmed Prince Harry was also en route to Scotland, as they were already in London for Thursday's WellChild Awards.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth 'Under Medical Supervision' as Doctors Are 'Concerned for Her Health,' Palace Says
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Royal Family Is Rushing to Queen Elizabeth's Side as Doctors Are 'Concerned' for Her Health
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Traveling to Scotland to Be with Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Meeting to Rest Following a 'Full Day' Appointing a New Prime Minister
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth Appoints New Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland – a Royal First
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Queen Elizabeth Appears in First Public Photos Since Heading to Scotland in July
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Queen Elizabeth Gives a Peek Inside Balmoral Castle — and Reveals What's Stayed the Same for Decades
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
Queen Elizabeth Will Appoint New Prime Minister in Scotland for the First Time Amid Mobility Issues
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Rarely Missed Event in Scotland for Reasons of Her 'Comfort'
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth May Appoint New Prime Minister in Scotland Rather Than London in Historic First
BRAEMAR, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 03, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. The Braemar Gathering is the most famous of the Highland Games and is known worldwide. Each year thousands of visitors descend on this small Scottish village on the first Saturday in September to watch one of the more colourful Scottish traditions. The Gathering has a long history and in its modern form it stretches back nearly 200 years. The Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway was designed by architect Keith Ross, erected to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty as monarch and as Patron of The Braemar Royal Highland Society, organiser of the annual Braemar Gathering. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Charles Has a Ball with Sister Princess Anne in Scotland at Braemar Gathering
Liz Truss speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
What to Know About Liz Truss, the United Kingdom's New Prime Minister
Liz Truss speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
Liz Truss Selected as New British Prime Minister, Will Replace Boris Johnson
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Head to Scotland with Children to Visit Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Skips Traditional Welcome Event at Her Scottish Castle for 'Reasons of Comfort'
Prince Harry
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry See the Royal Family During Their U.K. Visit Next Month?