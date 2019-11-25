Did You Catch the Famous Princess Diana Quote Snuck into The Crown Season 3?

Fans of The Crown won’t be seeing Princess Diana onscreen until season 4, but the Netflix hit did manage to drop one of the late royal’s most famous lines in early.

Season 3 shows the beginnings of the complicated romance between Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (then Camilla Shand), including a scene where Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the Queen Mother ask the opinion of Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, on the relationship. (To make matters more complicated, Anne dated Andrew Parker-Bowles, who would go on to become Camilla’s first husband.)

Realizing things between Camilla and Parker-Bowles had not completely cooled down, Anne quips a marriage between Charles and Camilla would be fine “as long as he’s prepared for there to always be three people in the relationship.”

The quote echoes Princess Diana in her 1995 interview with Panorama, where she sat down with host Martin Bashir to candidly discuss Charles’ infidelity in their marriage, her own affairs and a feeling of isolation in the royal family. In her most-repeated quote, she said there were “three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” referencing her husband’s affair with Camilla.

Actress Emma Corrin has signed on to play Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown. She was recently photographed on set filming a scene beside fellow actor Josh O’Connor, who portrays Prince Charles in the newly released season.

Corrin, 23, looked strikingly similar to the late princess as she sported a white button-down dress, white flats, a matching white purse and the same blonde bob as Diana.

Meanwhile, O’Connor resembled Charles in a khaki button-down shirt, matching pants and brown shoes. The actor also wore his dark hair in the same part and style as the prince does.

Corrin said she was thrilled to be portraying Lady Diana Spencer, who went on to marry Prince Charles and become Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said in a statement. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal.”

“Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring,” she continued. “To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

A release date for the fourth season has not yet been confirmed.