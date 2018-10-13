Did You Catch Savannah Phillips’ Mischievous Move in This New Royal Wedding Portrait?

Savannah Phillips is at it again.

The 7-year-old great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, whose parents are Peter and Autumn Phillips, was among the little bridesmaids at the royal wedding of her cousin, Princess Eugenie, at Windsor Castle on Friday.

On Saturday, the newlyweds released four new portraits from their big day: two group shots taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, one candid black-and-white photo of the couple in the Scottish Stage Coach and a photograph taken just before the evening reception at Royal Lodge.

Of course, corralling eight children for a wedding — let alone one seen around the world — is always a challenge, and the photographs reflect the mix of different personalities in the bridal party. (Including adorable 4-year-old royal cousin Mia Tindall, who delivers deadpan expressions in both portraits while gripping a small toy.)

Savannah — who was joined by her sister Isla, cousins Mia Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Maud Windsor, as well as singer Robbie Williams’ daughter Theodora and little Louis De Givenchy — has a mischievous streak that was once again on display Friday.

The youngster can be seen placing one foot on the train of Eugenie’s stunning wedding gown, which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, in London in 2007.

If the glint in her eye looks familiar, it’s because she has shown it before: In June, she covered the mouth of Prince George during the big Buckingham Palace balcony moment at Trooping the Colour, resulting in a memorable GIF when she smiled into the cameras.

Savannah Phillips puts her hand over Prince George's mouth at Trooping the Colour on June 9, 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Then a few days later, she was seen pushing George down the hill at a polo match.

Savannah Phillips and Prince George at a polo match in June. Karwai Tang/WireImage

But there don’t seem to be any hard feelings: At Eugenie’s wedding on Friday, Savannah was seen imitating the trumpet players delivering the fanfare at the entrance to St. George’s Chapel — inspiring giggles from George.