Did Princess Charlotte Tell Off Photographers at Prince Louis' Christening?

Who run the world? Little princesses!

Princess Charlotte appeared to have a cheeky message for photographers outside her baby brother, Prince Louis’ royal christening on Monday. As the 3-year-old exited the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace after the ceremony, she appeared to tell the photographers: “You’re not coming.”

Following the christening, guests of Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to a private tea at Clarence House, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s official London residence. There, they were served slices from a tier of Will and Kate’s 2011 wedding cake.

Charlotte was clearly looking forward to the christening after party — and made sure to keep the guest list in check!

PA Images/Sipa

This wasn’t the royal toddler’s only scene-stealing moment this week. On Tuesday, she and big brother, Prince George, accidentally stole the spotlight during the Buckingham Palace military flypast in honor of the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force.

The royal siblings were caught enjoying the festivities from the palace windows — and all eyes were on little Charlotte, who entertained royal fans with her funny faces.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George WENN

George and Charlotte have had a busy summer so far. The season kicked off with their star role in uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. They recently had a fun-filled polo playdate with mom Kate and a few of their cousins. The celebrations will continue as they family plans to celebrate George’s fifth birthday on July 22.