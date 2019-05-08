Did Prince George Reveal His Royal Cousin Archie's Name Back in January?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to name their newborn son Archie Harrison may have come as a surprise to many, but not to his cousin Prince George!

As it turns out, the 5-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton actually offered up a hint as to the new royal baby’s moniker way back in January.

George was visiting grandmother Carole Middleton with sister Charlotte when they came upon a woman walking her dog, The Sun reported at the time.

The woman told the British newspaper that she was asked not to take any photos of the children, but was able to engage George in conversation as the young prince pet her dog.

“I asked George what his name was, even though I obviously knew it,” she said. “To my astonishment, he said, ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face.”

Of course, Archie very well may be the royal’s nickname – but there’s always a chance he heard the moniker tossed around as a potential baby name by his uncle Prince Harry.

“I don’t know why he calls himself Archie, but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely,” the woman said.

The royals are no strangers to nicknames (Prince Harry‘s real name is Henry and Kate Middleton‘s full name is Catherine) — and Princess Charlotte has a sweet moniker at home: Lottie.

The newborn Archie was born Monday, and made his public debut Wednesday with his proud parents at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing,” Meghan said of being a first-time mom. “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

A source told PEOPLE that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted not to give their son a “courtesy title” at this time, unlike his royal cousins.

Harry and Meghan were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, and it is traditional for the eldest son of a duke to eventually inherit his father’s title. Down the line, Archie could be given the secondary Sussex title, before inheriting the dukedom.