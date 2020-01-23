Did Kate Middleton Drop Another Hint That Her Family with Prince William Is Complete with 3 Kids?

Kate Middleton may have been busy on her whirlwind 24-hour tour of the U.K., but her three children were close to her heart.

The royal, who celebrated her 38th birthday earlier this month, stepped out on Wednesday for the second day of outings, sporting a long camel-colored coat by Massimo Dutti over a black turtleneck. Underneath her jacket, she sported a $12.99 leopard-print midi skirt by Zara, which is now sold out.

But it was her gold necklace with a round pendant that held a sweet touch: the initials of her three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — alongside a trio of diamond stars. The special accessory is believed to be a customized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper, available online for $1,400.

“The Duchess of Cambridge is an incredible role model — I look up to her as a young woman and a mother,” Draper tells PEOPLE. “Seeing her wearing one of my designs was a very proud moment. Everyone in the workshop thinks it’s just amazing. It’s good morale!”

“It’s a piece that I designed with myself in mind,” she adds. “I wear it every day, as does my my mom and sister. It’s becoming one of our best sellers and it can be personalized in so many ways.”

The personal piece of jewelry may also provide another clue that Kate and Prince William have completed their family, as the “G,” “C” and “L” are perfectly centered, leaving no room for more letters.

Kate hinted that they didn’t plan on having more children last week while chatting with the crowd during a visit to the town of Bradford. While interacting with royal fan Josh Macpalce, who excitedly told the royal that he has sent cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born, she revealed that it is unlikely she will become a mom of four in the future.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” Kate told him.

Of course, Kate has updated her accessories to reflect family changes before. In 2014, before welcoming Charlotte and Louis, the royal mom wore a Merci Maman necklace hand-engraved with Prince George’s name and date of birth. A small charm also featured Prince William’s initial.

According to the brand, the piece was a gift from Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton following George’s birth. Merci Maman have even renamed the design “The Duchess Necklace” in her honor.

Although apart from her own children, Kate was in full mom mode as she visited a baby sensory class in Wales. After helping a young girl clean her hand, which was covered in sand, the organization’s manager Carolyn Asante told Kate, “You’ve got the job — when can you start?”

Asante told reporters that Kate wasn’t opposed: “I said, ‘You’ve got the job,’ and she said, ‘I wish!’ “

Asante said staff, parents and children alike were thrilled by the mother of three’s visit.

“It’s lovely to have someone who understands children and child development,” she said. “She really made the parents and children feel at ease which was lovely.”

She added, “Our children quickly gauge people who are genuinely interested in them, and if they’re not, they just won’t bother with them.”