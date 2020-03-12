Did Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Just Give Meghan Markle a Fashion Shout Out?

Image zoom

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Meghan Markle are twinning!

Just two days after Meghan and Prince Harry‘s tense family reunion, Prince Charles‘ wife has stepped out with a green handbag also owned by Meghan.

“We are incredibly honored that both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cornwall like our Mini Venice bag,” Mireia Llusia-Lindh, founder of DeMellier, tells PEOPLE. “As a brand by women for women, we love how our handbags can appeal to different generations of strong women.”

While we don’t know if this was a sartorial show of support or a complete coincidence, one thing’s for sure: they both love the $395 tasseled bag. On Wednesday, Camilla carried it to complement an emerald green coat over a polka dot dress and knee-high boots at Cheltenham Racecourse for Ladies’ Day.

As for Meghan, she carried the purse on one of her first official engagements as a royal fiancée in January 2018, during a walkabout in Cardiff, Wales. Wearing a black Stella McCartney coat and jeans by local Welsh brand Hiut Denim (another socially-conscious label giving back to the community), it was one of the first instances where Meghan used her style influence for good.

Not only is the brand a stylish choice loved by celebrities including Beyonce and Emily Blunt, it also gives back. For every bag purchased, DeMellier funds a set of lifesaving vaccines and treatments for a child in need. Since launching the initiative five years ago, they have funded over 45,000 vaccines.

“I started DeMellier with the vision of doing things differently, to create handbags that would make women feel empowered, that were beautifully designed and of the highest quality, but also made with integrity whilst finding a way to give back to those less fortunate,” says the designer.

The two royal women both attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon. The tense reunion was the final engagement for Harry and Meghan before they officially step down as working members of the royal family on March 31.