Did Archie Wear His First-Ever Baby Gift in Adorable New Year Photo with Dad Prince Harry?

"That's so cute, it's our first baby gift!" Meghan said as she received the gifts from the Australian Governor General in October 2018

By Stephanie Petit
January 02, 2020 01:30 PM
Archie is keeping warm this winter — with a little help from a gift given to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before his birth!

In a newly released photo shared on the couple’s Sussex Royal Instagram page on Tuesday to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the 8-month-old royal sports cozy Ugg booties — which resemble the same pair presented to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shortly after the public announcement of their pregnancy in October 2018.

While attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia during the first day of their fall 2018 tour Down Under, Meghan and Harry were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan said in PEOPLE’s Facebook Live video, as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.

Sussex Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Phil Noble//Getty Images

The cute father-son photo was taken by Meghan over the recent Thanksgiving holiday, a royal source confirmed.

In the snap, both royals are wearing cozy knit caps — and Archie’s has a special backstory. His pom-pom hat is from Make Give Live, a social enterprise founded by mom Claire Conza that runs community-based knitting groups in New Zealand. For each item purchased, one is donated to a Kiwi in need. Meghan was gifted one of the hats during the couple’s visit to New Zealand in October 2018 when she was then pregnant with Archie. (He has since outgrown his first hat so the royal mom ordered more in the next two sizes up so he always has one!)

The hat, in the Cocobear style, retails for $33 and is made from 100% Merino New Zealand wool and signed by the volunteer knitter. For those wishing to knit a cap themselves, the group makes the kit available as well.

The candid photo kicks off a video featuring highlights of the couple’s big year, including their tour of Africa, Harry’s impromptu dance with conservationist Jane Goodall, baby Archie’s christening, Meghan and Kate Middleton attending Wimbledon together, the WellChild Awards, Remembrance Day and more.

“Wishing you all a very happy new year and thanking you all for your continued support!” read the post, which is set to a Coldplay song. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” The post is signed “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

