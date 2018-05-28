The back and forth continues.

Emilia Wickstead, one of Kate Middleton‘s favorite designers, has responded in the wake of a Daily Mail report that claimed she said Meghan Markle‘s Givenchy wedding gown bore resemblance to one of her own bridal designs.

Watch our full special, Meghan and Harry – a Fairy-Tale Wedding, on PeopleTV, now available on PeopleTV.com and on your favorite streaming device.

Markle’s white silk dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, drew comparisons to a simple off-the-shoulder design from Wickstead’s bridal collection. The Suits star’s dress is estimated to be worth between $250,000 and $400,000, while Wickstead’s dress goes for approximately $10,000.

A post shared by Emilia Wickstead Bridal (@emiliawicksteadbridal) on May 23, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

It’s the event of the year! Be sure to keep up with all of PEOPLE’s royal wedding coverage and don’t forget to check out everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s perfect style.

“I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and online over the past few days,” Wickstead said in a statement posted on her Instagram account Sunday. “Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her.”

She continued, “I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy — a huge source of inspiration to me. I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together.

Meghan in Emilia Wickstead. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan, 36, has worn one of Wickstead’s designs in the past, for the Westminster service on Anzac Day in April.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

And some designers are already starting to create replicas of the duchess’ classic wedding look. Online bridal brand Floravere has a similar dress available for $1,475.