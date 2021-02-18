Designer Behind Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Reveal Outfit on Why It Was a 'Powerful' Choice

When Meghan Markle chose to shop from her own closet to announce her joyful baby news, it was a conscious and "powerful" decision, says the designer behind the look.

Wearing a sleeveless, floor-length white dress by Carolina Herrera, which she had custom made when she was pregnant with her son Archie in 2018, the designer behind the look, Wes Gordon, says it was the right message in the current climate.

"The number one thing someone can do for sustainability is hold on to those pieces you buy and use them for a longer amount of time," the creative director of the American label told the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph. "That's why I think what Meghan did was such a powerful message. She wore a dress that's no less beautiful because it's two years old, it makes her feel no less special or happy."

Meghan wore the white floaty dress as she and Prince Harry posed for a photo taken in California remotely via iPad by their friend and photographer Misan Harriman. The understated artfully shot black-and-white image, which they shared on Valentine's Day, showed a barefoot Harry gazing into his wife's eyes as she lay her head on his lap, cradling her baby bump.

Gordon has long been on Meghan's speed dial for important (although usually more formal) occasions. In June 2018, Meghan attended her first Trooping the Colour alongside the rest of the royal family, wearing a modern, off-the-shoulder design by the Chicago-born designer which got headlines for it's daring nature.

While on tour the following year, she opted for a diaphanous blue dress by Carolina Hererra to meet Morocco's King Mohammed VI.

"I'm so happy for their family, it's such exciting news," Gordon says about the couple's happy news, adding that sustainability is something his brand takes seriously. "This is an undeniable crisis and everyone has to do their part. At Herrera, we're committed to pursuing sustainable fabrics."

