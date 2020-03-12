Denmark's Royal Family Is Returning Home from Switzerland Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Ole Jensen/Getty

The Denmark royal family’s study abroad experience is being cut short due to coronavirus scares.

The four children of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary began their 12-week study program at Lemania-Verbier International School in Switzerland this January. However, the family announced Thursday that they were going to return to Denmark due to the spread of COVID-19.

“In view of the worsening situation in Denmark in dealing with the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince couple has decided that the family will leave home from Switzerland,” they announced in a statement. “On January 6, 2020, your Royal Highnesses Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine embarked on a 12-week school break at Lemania-Verbier in Switzerland. Thus, the school stay is discontinued ahead of time and all four children, when public institutions re-open in Denmark, will continue their schooling at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte.”

The family bundled up for group photos taken with the snow-covered Swiss Alps — and a sunset coloring the sky pink — serving as their background to kick off their study abroad experience.

Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and 8-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine posed for smiling photos with and without their parents, with the older siblings placing a protective hand on their little brother and sister.

“With the school stay, the Crown Prince couple hope to give their children experience in an international environment,” according to the corresponding Instagram post.

Princess Mary, who was born in Australia, stayed in Switzerland with her kids while Prince Frederik visited as his schedule allowed.

Coronavirus concerns aren’t the only health issue on the Danish royals’ minds this year. Prince Frederik suffered a “minor injury” in a ski accident, which required surgery last month. The injury to his left shoulder occurred while the 51-year-old royal and his family were skiing in Switzerland, according to the palace.

Image zoom Prince Charles Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Coronavirus has also affected the British royal family’s greetings. During the Commonwealth Service held in Westminster Abbey on Monday, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William and more avoided handshakes. Instead, Prince Charles offered “namaste” greeting to an assembly line of officials. (However, Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son struggled to remember the no-handshake protocol at the Prince’s Trust Awards, repeatedly extended his arm before realizing his mistake.)

Image zoom Kate Middleton in Ireland Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

During Kate and Prince William’s three-day tour of Ireland last week, Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson joked that he and his wife were “spreading coronavirus” while chatting with a National Ambulance Service paramedic during a reception at Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse.

“Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!” he said.

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty

During a royal outing on Wednesday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles visited the London Transport Museum, where Camilla quipped, “I’m self-isolating,” while ducking into a one-person air raid shelter.

Queen Elizabeth wore gloves for an investiture ceremony recently, prompting speculation whether she was taking precautions against coronavirus. It is not uncommon for the 93-year-old monarch to wear gloves, but she has not been known to wear them during investiture ceremonies.