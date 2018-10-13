Demi Moore Makes Her Instagram Debut Just in Time to Attend the Royal Wedding

Demi Moore has officially made her Instagram debut in the most stylish way possible.

The actress, 55, shared the very-first video to her Instagram on Friday — just a few hours after making a surprise appearance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s wedding.

The star used her first ever post to thank her glam team and Stella McCartney for making her feel like royalty.

“Stella, this is for you,” Moore began the video, referencing the British designer of her maroon dress. “I’m just back from the wedding… I just have to say thank you so much. I felt so beautiful, so comfortable. I felt like a princess today. Thank you, thank you to your whole team. You guys were amazing.”

Moore — who explained in the caption that her post was in “honor of my 3 beautiful daughters” who were “desperate for me to get into the InstaSwing” — went on to show appreciation for the designers behind her matching shoes, fascinator, and silk clutch.

“Philip Treacy, you’re genius. This hat… we need to get my incredible shoes too,” she said as she focused the camera angle downwards. “Look at that! Ugh, so sexy. Beautiful, Malone. Thank you, thank you and thank you.”

“Oh, and don’t forget the one last thing!” she continued, as she ran towards the front of her hotel room. “My Demi! My Demi bag!”

Moore ended the video with a simple gesture — blowing a kiss to the camera.

Demi Moore and florist Eric Buterbaugh Press Association via AP Images

Since making her Instagram debut, Moore has accumulated more than 32,600 followers.

Her youngest daughter, Tallulah, 24, also gave her a warm welcome to the social media platform by resharing her video and expressing excitement that her “queen mother” finally gave in.

“SCREAMING THAT MY QUEEN MOTHER HAS FINALLY CAVED AND GONE VIRAL,” she wrote on Instagram. “Welcome. We are so happy to have you”

Moore also shares daughters Rumer, 30, and Scout, 27 with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Demi Moore Press Association via AP Images

Earlier in the day, the Ghost actress surprised fans when was seen arriving at Windsor Castle with royal and celebrity florist Eric Buterbaugh ahead of the Royal Wedding ceremony. Moore is a longtime friend of Eugenie’s parents, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew.

She even attended a birthday celebration for Princess Beatrice in the past.

Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel on Friday — the same venue where the princess’ cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May.

The service was attended by close family and friends, including the bride’s royal grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, cousins Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds went on a romantic carriage ride through the streets of Windsor, before joining their 800 guests for a luncheon reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth.