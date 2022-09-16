David Beckham Waited 12 Hours to Pay His Respects to Queen Elizabeth: 'We're All Going Through This'

David Beckham waited 12 hours in line on Friday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II, along with thousands of other mourners.

Beckham, 47, was spotted outside of Westminster Hall, where her coffin will remain until her funeral begins on Monday. According to a video captured by BBC reporter Vicki Young, the former athlete quickly bonded with the people he waited with. "We've all been celebrating and telling stories," he said in the video.

Young asked Beckham how he was feeling after the emotional week. "We're all going through this," he replied. "To be honest, it's what we all envisioned. We all want to be here together," said Beckham.

"We all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our queen and I think something like this today is meant to be share together. The fact that we've been here, we're eating Pringles, we're eating sherbert lemons, we're eating sandwiches, having coffee, donuts."

Beckham continued, "This day was always going to be difficult, and it's difficult for the nation, it's difficult for everyone around the world, because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today."

The father-of-four said he arrived at Westminster Hall in the early hours of Friday morning, hoping to miss the crowds. "I thought by coming at 2 a.m. it was going to be a little quieter. I was wrong. Everybody had that in mind," he said.

One of the bystanders who waited alongside Beckham told the outlet they have "big respect" for him after spending time in line with the athlete today. "He's stood with us and he's paid his respects how he wants to and I think that's amazing."

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8 in Scotland at age 96, arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

Members of the public will be able to view the Queen's coffin lying in state 24 hours a day until the hall closes at 6:30 a.m. local time on Monday, the day of her funeral, according to guidance provided by the British officials. The lines for the viewing stretched for miles and the British government set up a live queue tracker to monitor crowds.

During the lying-in-state period, the Queen's closed coffin will be draped with the Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown (which was worn by Queen Elizabeth II for her coronation and at State Openings of Parliament) and a wreath of white flowers.

Beckham's wife, fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, tweeted a tribute to the Queen on the day of her death.

"Today is a very sad day for the entire world," Victoria wrote. "I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time."