David Beckham Says Pal Prince Harry Is the Dad 'That Every Father Wants to Be': 'He's Amazing'

David Beckham is professing his adoration for Prince Harry.

Beckham, 44, told Entertainment Tonight while he has yet to talk to Harry, 35, about his and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, the soccer star is “proud” of his friend.

“I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me,” Beckham told ET.

Beckham then went on to rave over Harry as a father to little Archie.

“I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you,” Beckham, who shares sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 8, with wife Victoria Beckham, 45.

“He always needs to be happy,” Beckham said of Harry to ET. “We love him and he’s an amazing person — and that’s the most important thing — but I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be.”

Beckham added: “Every father wants to be loving to their children and that’s what I see with him.”

On Wednesday, Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William all stepped out on official royal duty — for one of the last times.

The three high-profile royal family members attended different events around the U.K. Harry returned to England on Tuesday — from Canada’s Vancouver Island where he relocated with his wife and son — to begin his final round of official royal outings before he and Meghan officially step down as working royals.

After a glam night out at a charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday, Kate, 38, and William undertook solo events. The royal mom swapped out her glittering princess heels for sneakers for her visit to Olympic Park’s London Stadium on Wednesday. She attended an event for SportsAid, of which she is patron, dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their children’s athletic success.

Meanwhile, her husband William headed to Nottinghamshire, where he visited Tarmac’s National Skills and Safety Park. William wore a reflective jacket, safety glasses and a helmet as he operated an asphalt paver in addition to learning how the company was supporting social mobility and improve opportunities available to young British people.

The 37-year-old royal then headed to The Beacon, a center that has been supporting homeless and vulnerable people in Mansfield since 2001. In addition to providing a space where those in need can get a meal, clean clothes and bathroom facilities, the organization offers access to medical care and help to find living spaces.

On Wednesday, he welcomed everyone at a full-day working summit for his environmental tourism initiative Travalyst in Edinburgh, Scotland. At the event, the Prince asked to be introduced as “just Harry.”

Harry’s appearance is the first of many over the next two weeks. He will team up with Jon Bon Jovi at a recording session on Friday. The music icon is re-recording his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir for release in support of Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry and Meghan will make their first joint appearance following their decision to step down as senior royals at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, followed by attending the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Prince Harry will also have an event on March 6, attending the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing. Meghan will step out solo on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Meghan and Prince Harry will reunite with his family on March 9 for Commonwealth Day services.

The agreement reached between Queen Elizabeth and the couple regarding their royal exit will be put into effect starting on March 31.