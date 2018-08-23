David Beckham Is Going to Australia — with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry‘s Invictus Games just got another major dose of star power. In addition to having Meghan Markle by his side at the Sydney event this fall, he’ll also be joined by new Invictus Games ambassador, David Beckham.

Beckham recently announced that he has been named an ambassador of Harry’s Paralympics-style event created for wounded or injured armed service members, and says he “can’t wait to be part of the energy and excellence of the Games this year.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet and work with many serving, veteran and wounded British armed forces personnel over the years and I’ve been humbled by the courage, resilience and spirit shown by each and every one of them,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post.

The Invictus Games kick off on October 20 — and Harry and Meghan will be in attendance during their tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games Splash News Online

Inspired by the U.S.-based Warrior Games, Harry, 33, created the Invictus Games and the first event were held in London in 2014. They have since been held in Orlando and Toronto, where Meghan, 37, joined him for their first public appearance together.

Victoria and David Beckham at the royal wedding on May 19 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Beckham, who with wife Victoria attended Harry and Meghan’s May 19 wedding, is also a prime supporter of the Commonwealth – the organization of nations linked to the U.K., many of which have the Queen as head of state – and joined the royal couple at a palace reception in June.

Queen Elizabeth and David Beckham PA Images/Sipa USA

The Commonwealth is something that is close to Harry, too (he was recently named Youth Ambassador to the 53-country organization) and the royal couple are set to take a leading role in working for the needs of young people across the Commonwealth during their public life.