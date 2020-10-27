Mother of Princess Beatrice's Stepson Poses for Touristy Photos Outside Buckingham Palace

Dara Huang said the Queen's residence "looks just as good up close as it does from the taxi"

Dara Huang's son may have Princess Beatrice as a stepmother, but her first in-person visit to Buckingham Palace is still worth documenting on Instagram!

The American architect and designer shared a series of posed photos outside Queen Elizabeth's royal residence in London, revealing that it was her first time visiting the site in-person despite a decade of living nearby.

"Can anyone guess where I am?!? Can't belive after living down the street for 10 yrs, it took me an ambassadorship from one of my favourite companies, to see this site in person! 💙🇬🇧 (looks just as good up close as it does from the taxi!)," she captioned the shots, which include some fun photos of her jumping in midair.

Huang and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share a young son — Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie" — and she was supportive of his relationship with Princess Beatrice from the start.

"I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families," she said in a statement after their engagement news was announced last fall.

Beatrice and Edoardo's July wedding (where Wolfie had the important role of pageboy!) marked the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. Beatrice is the first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so.

"Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom," a source previously told PEOPLE.

The insider previously also said that Princess Beatrice has "embraced [Wolfie] as part of her life from the outset."

"He is very much part of their life," the source said.

